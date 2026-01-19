Canada cautions people against falling for FIFA World Cup visa scam

The Canadian government has warned that there is no “special” FIFA World Cup visa, even as unscrupulous agents float packages that not only offer to secure tourist permits for the soccer tourney but also suggest that such visitors will be able to work in the country. Canada said visitors to to the world cup will be entering Canada on a tourist and that there is no special FIFA World Cup 26 visa. (REUTERS)

In a post, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada or IRCC said, “If you want to come to Canada to attend a FIFA World Cup 26™ match as a fan, you’ll be entering Canada as a tourist. There’s no special FIFA World Cup 26 visa.”

It added they would need either a visitor visa or an electronic travel authorisation or ETA. It warned, “Beware of immigration agents who promise entry to Canada for the FIFA World Cup 26. No one can guarantee you a visa or an eTA,” and added, “Make sure all your documents are accurate, or you could risk a 5-year ban.”

However, immigration agents are looking to leverage the opportunity provided by the World Cup this June as Canada stages 13 games in Toronto and Vancouver as co-hosts along with the United States and Mexico. The matches will take place in Canada from June 11 to 19 and will feature a dozen teams including Germany, Croatia and Belgium.

In a post on Instagram, a travel agent based in Chandigarh said in Punjabi, “This is a golden opportunity for those who have sought to settle in Canada for a long time.” “Canada announced new public policy that those who go to watch the FIFA World Cup, will also be able to work on the visitor visa,” the agent added.

Other posts point out that no sponsors are required for attending World Cup matches, which provide a clear purpose of travel.

However, the outlet Toronto Star underlined the special policy “requires an official letter of invitation from FIFA and only applies to its employees and people who work for its affiliates and subcontractors.”

It cited Toronto-based immigration consultant Kubeir Kamal. He had earlier posted, “Agents across the globe are now openly selling Canadian visitor visas under the pretext of “attending #FIFA World Cup matches”! Mass visa fraud incoming, watch the floodgates burst open as thousands exploit this loophole!”

“They are sending out messages that it’s easier to get a Canadian visa now and you don’t need a sponsor because the purpose of your visit is to watch a FIFA game,” he told the outlet.

That’s evident from multiple such posts viewed by the Hindustan Times on platforms like Instagram.

An IRCC spokesperson told the outlet events such as FIFA tournaments are not an avenue to seek asylum and visitors must respect the conditions of their stay, while those who overstay will face enforcement consequences.