Canada stabbing incident: One of two suspects found dead
The other suspect, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, Damien’s brother, remains at large. However, police said he “may have sustained injuries, this has not been confirmed
TORONTO: One of the two suspects in a stabbing spree in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan early on Sunday morning, has been discovered dead while police continue the manhunt for a second person.
In a statement issued on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), said that the deceased, was located at around 11.30am at the James Smith Cree Nation, the epicentre of the stabbings. Later in the afternoon, Saskatchewan RCMP Forensic Investigation Section confirmed the body was that of 31-year-old Damien Sanderson. “We can confirm he has visible injuries, not believed to be self-inflicted at this point,” Blackmore noted. The exact cause of death has yet to be determined.
The other suspect, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, Damien’s brother, remains at large. However, police said he “may have sustained injuries, this has not been confirmed. We want the public to know this because there is a possibility he may seek medical attention”. Blackmore added, “Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous. Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes.”
With Damien Sanderson’s death, the total toll from the deadly episode climbed to 11, with 19 others suffering injuries, though four of them have been discharged from hospital.
The search for the suspects had earlier expanded beyond Saskatchewan to the neighbouring provinces of Alberta and Manitoba.
According to the outlet CBC News, police had been looking for Myles Sanderson since May, after he violated conditions of a statutory release from prison where he served a nearly five-year long sentence on various charges.
In a video statement released on Twitter on Monday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said, “Yesterday’s attacks were horrific beyond anything any of us could imagine. There are no words to adequately describe the pain and loss suffered by the victims’ families.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Moe and the leadership of the James Smith Cree Nation on Monday and assured them the federal government “was ready to assist in any way” it could,
Following the stabbings, the James Smith Cree Nation announced a state of emergency which will remain in place till September 30.
