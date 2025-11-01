Search
Sat, Nov 01, 2025
Canadian PM Carney says talks with Xi marked 'turning point' in relations

AFP |
Updated on: Nov 01, 2025 12:12 pm IST

"We have now unlocked a path forward to address current issues," Mark Carney told journalists.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney hailed Saturday talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as a "turning point" in relations, adding he had raised tricky topics like foreign interference with Beijing.

Mark Carney, Canada's prime minister(Bloomberg)
Mark Carney, Canada's prime minister(Bloomberg)

"We have now unlocked a path forward to address current issues," Carney told journalists in the South Korean city of Gyeongju.

"Our overall discussion was constructive," he added.

Also Read | Canadian PM 'ready' to resume US talks, set to meet Xi

What did Carney say?

Carney said Saturday he had accepted an invitation from Xi to visit "in the new year".

"I directed our ministers and officials to work together to find solutions to current challenges and to identify areas for cooperation and growth," he said.

Tariffs on Canada

The US president last Saturday said he was hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10 percent and terminated all trade talks.

This followed what Trump called a "fake" anti-tariff ad campaign that featured the late ex-president Ronald Reagan.

Carney said Saturday he had apologised to Trump for that ad.

"I did apologise to the president. The president was offended," he said.

Also Read | ‘Best I ever ran’: Ontario Premier refuses to apologise for Reagan ad on Trump tariffs

