Canadians being targeted by intel services linked to China, Russia: Report
Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) noted “hostile intelligence services” linked to the governments of China and Russia continue to target Canadians for “intelligence collection and asset recruitment, according to a report released by the country’s intelligence agency on Friday.
In the Public Report 2021, tabled in parliament on Friday, the CSIS said that China, along with traditional spying activity, “relies on non-traditional collectors- individuals without formal intelligence training who have relevant subject matter expertise (i.e. scientists, business people), including those who are recruited via talent programs (i.e. scholarships, sponsored trips, visiting professorships, etc.) and other non-transparent means in Canada”.
It cited China’s Thousand Talents Plan -- a programme started by the Chinese government in 2008 to bring back leading scientists and engineers from abroad -- as an example, adding that cyber actors linked to the Chinese state “continue to target multiple critical sectors within Canada”.
The report also warns of similar activities by Russian actors, especially in the context of the attack on Ukraine. It said Russian military and intelligence entities are “engaged in information confrontations targeting Ukraine,” and such activities “include the spread of disinformation and propaganda attempting to paint Ukraine and Nato as the aggressors in the current conflict”.
It also accused Russian foreign intelligence service (SVR) of using malware to install backdoors “into the networks of thousands of government and private sector clients. Hundreds of Canadian entities downloaded an infected version of the software, putting personal data and intellectual property at risk”.
The CSIS took cognisance of the potential fallout of the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan in August last year. The Taliban, the report said, “continued to allow transnational terrorist groups, such as Al Qaeda and Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), to remain in country.”
Though their current activities are limited, “there is a possibility that Al Qaeda will once again view Afghanistan as a safe training ground,” it noted.It assessed that the Daesh-affiliated Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-KP) “will have the capacity to conduct external attacks within the near future and are highly motivated to do so”.
Last year, CSIS said, People’s Republic of China-sponsored actors engaged in the indiscriminate exploitation of Microsoft Exchange servers, putting several thousand Canadian entities at risk. “Victims included governments, policy think tanks, academic institutions, infectious disease researchers, law firms, defense contractors, and retailers.”
France's Macron sworn in for second term as president
Emmanuel Macron was sworn in for his second term as France's president on Saturday at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace, followed by the firing of canons at the Invalides gardens. Macron's inauguration marks the end of one electoral campaign and the opening of another - for legislative elections in June. Macron's new term formally begins on the evening of May 13 and his prime minister, Jean Castex, is still in office.
Six Indian nationals arrested after failed attempt to cross into the US
Six Indian nationals were rescued last month by American law enforcement from a sinking boat on a freezing river along the US-Canada border in what appears to be a human smuggling operation gone awry. The incident, which occurred on April 28, was reported as a “suspicious activity” by Canadian law enforcement to the Akwesasne Mohawk police service in upstate New York, US.
Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public: Report
Afghanistan's supreme leader and Taliban chief on Saturday ordered the country's women to wear the all-covering burqa in public -- one of the harshest controls imposed on women's lives since the hardline Islamists seized power. "They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful," said a decree issued by Hibatullah Akhundzada that was released by Taliban authorities at a function in Kabul.
Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical discussions
The International Monetary Fund would begin the next round of technical discussions with Sri Lanka from May 9 to May 23, IMF' mission chief for Sri Lanka Masahiro Nozaki has said. Nozaki said on Friday in a statement that the IMF is committed to assisting Sri Lanka, in line with the IMF's policies. The two sides held the first round of discussions at the IMF headquarters last month.
Quake damages over 80 houses in Pakistan's Balochistan: Report
At least 80 houses collapsed in Khuzdar district when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province, rendering over 200 families homeless, media reports said on Saturday. According to the meteorological office, the quake's epicenter was located near Aurnaji, and hit the area at 11.55 am on Friday, the Dawn newspaper reported. The earthquake was felt for half a minute, forcing the people to run out of their homes into the open, officials said.
