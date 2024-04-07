 ‘Cash Cows’: Indo-Canadian’s flick tackles immigrant challenges | World News - Hindustan Times
‘Cash Cows’: Indo-Canadian’s flick tackles immigrant challenges

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Apr 07, 2024 04:44 PM IST

The Punjabi-language initiative explores familiar themes within the immigrant narrative, spanning from crowded living conditions in basement apartments to exploitation by employers

Drawing upon his personal experience and those of his friends, a young Indo-Canadian has created a short feature film which is the first to explore the subject of the challenges faced by young immigrants to Canada. The film, Cash Cows, directed by Shubham Chhabra, has already been selected for an award at the inaugural Sundar Prize Film Festival, which focuses on inclusivity and diversity in Canada.

Director Shubham Chhabra on the set of the film Cash Cows. (Credit: Tobi Agonias)
Director Shubham Chhabra on the set of the film Cash Cows. (Credit: Tobi Agonias)

The Punjabi-language project riffs on common themes running through the immigrant experience: From five sharing a basement apartment to exploitation by employers capitalising on the desperation of immigrants to maintain their status in Canada and secure permanent residency.

Chhabra, who came as an international student to Canada in 2015, said, “This idea was always there, of showing something from our lives.”

“Most of us were too naïve and optimistic. I talk to a lot of people and they have trauma,” he said.

However, though the subject matter is serious, Vancouver-based Chhabra tackles it with some humour. “Even though the experience is tragic, there’s comedy. I wanted to show the range of the experience, the spectrum of everything. I haven’t seen something similar,” he said.

The idea was also derived from a documentary Chhabra is working on looking at similar issues. “I thought might as well make a punchy version of it,” he said. It is also a timely project given the conversation over immigration currently in progress in the country amid reports of how international students have become cash cows.

It premiered at Vancouver Asian Film Festival in November last year.

Alex Sangha, co-founder of the festival, which will have its inaugural edition this summer, described the film as “compelling” in the manner it “delves into the poignant narrative of an Indian immigrant’s pursuit of the Canadian Dream, navigating the complexities of securing Permanent Residency and the sacrifices entailed along the way.” It has been awarded the Best Emerging Filmmaker Residency Prize.

“Seamlessly blending elements of comedy with the sobering realities of contemporary Canadian society, Chhabra’s work not only entertains but also sheds light on a pressing social issue,” he added. Of Cash Cows, the organisers said it depicts a “journey of an Indian immigrant who falls victim to an employment scam. Desperate to secure a permanent residency and a better life, he must confront the true cost of the sacrifices he’s made.’

The Prize itself derives from the Sanskrit word for “beautiful”, to symbolise the convergence of cinematic artistry and social advocacy, he said. Its first edition will have the theme, Celebrating Human Resilience.

    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

