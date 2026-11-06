Celebrate Diwali responsibly, Hindu group tells Indo-Canadian community members

Toronto: A major Indo-Canadian Hindu organisation has reached out to the community to celebrate the festival of Diwali responsibly, avoiding bursting fireworks outside permitted hours and cleaning debris from public spaces.

An illuminated view of the Tripolia Bazaar ahead of the Diwali festival, in Jaipur, India on Thursday. (Photograph for representative purpose only) (ANI)

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In a message post on social media, the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) said, “We must recognise that our individual actions reflect upon our entire community. Let us demonstrate through our actions that we are responsible, considerate and respectful citizens. Our traditions deserve to be celebrated with pride, and our conduct should earn the respect of society.”

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It called on those celebrating the festival of lights to keep in mind “responsibility towards the neighbourhoods and society.”

Deep Dive How can Indo-Canadian communities celebrate Diwali responsibly? Follow municipal by-laws on fireworks, including permitted times and locations, and avoid setting them off beyond permitted hours. Clean up firecracker debris and other waste after celebrations in parks and public spaces. Why is the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh asking people to limit Diwali fireworks? The organisation says fireworks outside permitted hours, especially late at night, can disturb neighbours, including families, seniors and children. It asks celebrants to enjoy the festival without disrupting others’ peace and comfort. Who should clean up Diwali firecracker debris in public spaces? HSS asked people celebrating in parks and other public spaces to take personal responsibility for cleaning the areas they use. It said celebrants should not expect municipal workers or others to clean up after them.

It asked them to familiarise themselves with and follow the pertinent municipal by-laws regarding fireworks, including permitted timings and locations. It requested them to avoid bursting firecrackers beyond permitted hours, particularly late in the evening and at night when families, seniors and children were preparing to rest. “Let our celebrations bring happiness without disturbing the peace and comfort of our neighbours,” the public letter from HSS said.

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{{^usCountry}} HSS pointed out that many families gathered at parks and public spaces to celebrate, but that sometimes left behind considerable amounts of firecracker debris, paper, plastic, packaging and other garbage. “We sincerely request everyone to take personal responsibility for cleaning the entire area where we celebrate,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HSS pointed out that many families gathered at parks and public spaces to celebrate, but that sometimes left behind considerable amounts of firecracker debris, paper, plastic, packaging and other garbage. “We sincerely request everyone to take personal responsibility for cleaning the entire area where we celebrate,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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It added, “Do not expect municipal workers or someone else to clean up after us.” This is the first time that a prominent community group has stepped forward to sound the alert over celebrations at times leaving a negative impression on the larger Canadian society.

Diwali is observed throughout Canada, and this year it falls in November, which is recognised federally as Hindu Heritage Month. A religious flag was hoisted at Parliament Hill in Ottawa at the beginning of the month, and flew along with the Canadian flag. In a post on social media, the House of Commons noted that the month was “a time to recognise the rich heritage, history and traditions of Hindu communities across the country, and their many contributions to Canadian society.”

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Meanwhile, Canada Post also continued its tradition of issuing a special stamp to mark Diwali. This year, the design features an original illustration of a woman’s hands as she strings together marigolds and mango leaves to make a traditional torana – an ornate garland to be draped across the entrance of a home or temple, Canada Post stated, in a release. The stamp was designed by Kristine Do and illustrated by Radha Joshi Raul. Canada Post has issued a new Diwali stamp each year since 2020.