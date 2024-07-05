'Changing UK not like flicking switch, but…': 5 things PM Starmer said

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged to lead a "government focused on serving the nation" with a mission to renew the country. Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, after delivering the first speech of his premiership, following the general election, outside 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on Friday, July 5, 2024. ( Hollie Adams/Bloomberg)

Addressing the public outside 10 Downing Street, Starmer acknowledged widespread disillusionment and cynicism toward politics but affirmed his commitment to restoring trust in government. Accompanied by his wife, Victoria, Starmer received applause from supporters as they arrived at the residence and greeted them warmly.

Keir Starmer's first speech as UK PM | Top quotes

1. “The work of change starts now. We will rebuild Britain, brick by brick, focusing on rebuilding the infrastructure of opportunity,” Stramer said.

2. Starmer praised Rishi Sunak for serving as UK's first British Asian. "The extra effort that that will have required" - should not be "underestimated by anyone". He also said he recognises the "dedication and hard work" Sunak brought to his leadership, BBC reported.

3. “With respect and humility, I invite everyone to join this government of service in our mission for national renewal,” he said.

4. "My government will fight every day until you believe again. From now on, you have a government unburdened by doctrine, guided only by the determination to serve your interest," he added.

5. Starmer said that he acknowledges the complexity of changing a nation: “Transforming a country isn’t like flipping a switch; it will take time. But we start now.” He said, “Service is the foundation of hope. Our nation needs a profound reset, a rediscovery of who we are. Through the storms of history, our strength lies in navigating to calmer waters.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer officially became the prime minister of Britain on Friday, following his party's overwhelming victory in the elections after being in opposition for over a decade.

Starmer assumed the role of the nation's leader after a private ceremony at Buckingham Palace with King Charles III.

