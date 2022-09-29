China calls for ‘stability’ amid reports N Korea could conduct nuke test

China on Wednesday called for “stability” in the Korean peninsula after South Korean media reported that North Korea could conduct a nuclear test in the weeks ahead.

North Korea could conduct a nuclear test between October 16 and November 7, South Korea’s spy agency was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“The National Intelligence Service (of South Korea) made the assessment during a closed-door briefing to lawmakers on the parliamentary intelligence committee,” Yoo Sang-beom of the ruling People Power Party was quoted as telling reporters in Seoul by the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Asked to respond to the report, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said China’s consistent position is to maintain stability in the Korean peninsula.

“The relevant parties should take concrete actions to respond to the legitimate concerns of the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, NK’s formal name),” Wang said at the regular ministry briefing on Wednesday, reiterating Beijing’s call for stability in the region.

If North Korea does conduct a test, it will be the reclusive country’s first test since 2017.

Earlier in September, North Korea codified the right to use pre-emptive nuclear strikes to protect itself with its leader Kim Jong Un saying that the new law makes its nuclear status “irreversible”.

North Korea’s official news agency, KCNA, quoted Kim as saying the “utmost significance of legislating nuclear weapons policy is to draw an irretrievable line so that there can be no bargaining over our nuclear weapons”.

“North Korea may now be aiming to test a smaller type of nuclear warhead with similar explosive force,” Joseph Byrne, a research fellow at Chatham House, recently told the BBC.

“It seems they are now testing a new capability - a miniaturised warhead that can be fitted onto a range of missiles, including short-range missiles,” he said.

The October window for the test coincides with the all-important Communist Party of China’s (CPC) 20th congress, where President Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure a precedent-breaking third term.

Given Beijing is Pyongyang’s key ally and economic benefactor, a nuclear test by North Korea could put China in a diplomatically awkward position.

In June, 2019, Xi became the first Chinese leader to visit North Korea in over 14 years. Xi met Kim four times between 2018 and 2019.

Earlier this week, China and North Korea resumed cross-border trade ending a five-month suspension to limit the spread of Covid-19

“In accordance with relevant border-related agreements and after friendly consultations, China and the DPRK have recently decided to resume the cross-border rail freight transport between Dandong and Sinuiju,” spokesperson Wang announced on Monday.

“The two sides will continue to step up coordination and cooperation, actively ensure the safe and stable operation of the freight train and contribute to the growth of China-DPRK friendly relations,” Wang added.

