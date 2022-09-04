China extends lockdown in areas of Chengdu, expands mass testing
Chengdu’s lockdown, which started Thursday, demonstrates China’s commitment to its Covid Zero approach despite the huge economic loss it has triggered.
China extended its lockdown in districts of western megacity Chengdu and ordered more mass testing there from Sunday as it tries to contain a Covid outbreak.
Chengdu’s central Jinjiang district will further intensify lockdowns and extend control measures for at least three days starting Sunday, authorities said in a statement. Other districts also announced a third round of Covid tests on Sunday. People should return home immediately after being tested, the officials said.
Chengdu's lockdown, which started Thursday, demonstrates China's commitment to its Covid Zero approach despite the huge economic loss it has triggered. The nation's sixth-largest city is the biggest to be closed off since Shanghai on June 1 ended two months of curbs on people's movement, the effects of which are still being felt by businesses.
Chengdu Fears Shanghai Repeat in Pursuit of Xi’s Covid Zero (1)
Demand in Shanghai for everything from dining out to movies and tourism are still far below pre-lockdown levels, while some indicators show the city is taking longer to recover than Hong Kong and Singapore where rules have been eased. Retail sales in the city dropped 4.3% in June from a year earlier and rose a meager 0.3% in July, following an average 35% slump in the preceding three months starting March, when the outbreak began.
Nationwide, China reported 1,673 local Covid cases for Saturday, including 1,359 that are asymptomatic. Tibet found the most cases among all provinces, with 556 new infections detected, according to the National Health Commission. Sichuan province, home to Chengdu, reported 186.
Southern technology hub Shenzhen reported 89 new cases. Daily new infections in the coming few days are expected to remain at elevated levels, local health authorities said at a Saturday briefing. Beijing and Shanghai found only one case each.
Tianjin, the northern port hub near Beijing, shut dine-in service in one district after finding 22 new cases for Saturday. The city started mass testing its 13.7 million residents from Sunday.
A’ba state, home to some 815,000 people in Sichuan province, implemented a lockdown to its 13 counties on Sunday. The restrictions will last for at least four days, local authorities said in a statement.
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to audit flood relief fund to ensure 'transparency'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a private audit firm to ensure transparency. He also announced that audit reports will be made public, reported Geo News. Shehbaz established a relief fund last month to help the people affected by the floods and appealed to the public to contribute, reported Geo News.
Over one-third of Pakistan underwater, overflowing Indus creates long lake
More than a third of Pakistan is now underwater due to what the United Nations chief called “monsoon on steroids”. The satellite images shared by the European Space Agency show the extent of the flood that has claimed more than 1,100 lives and affected over 33 million people in Pakistan. Pakistan is facing twin crises of food and health due to the unprecedented floods.
US approves potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, says Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, the Pentagon said on Friday. The package was announced in the wake of China's aggressive military drills around Taiwan following a visit to the island last month by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking U.S. official to travel to Taipei in years.
Donald Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
Along with highly classified government documents, the FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate found dozens of empty folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there, according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public on Friday. The agents also found more than 10,000 other government documents kept by Trump with no classification marked.
Explosion in Canada's Newfoundland refinery, at least six injured
An explosion at a refinery in Canada's Atlantic island province of Newfoundland on Friday left at least six people injured, including one in serious condition, federal police said. Read: Park to be named after Gita in Canada According to public broadcaster CBC, the former North Atlantic refinery was re-branded as Braya Renewable Fuels after US private equity firm Cresta Fund Management bought a majority stake last year.
