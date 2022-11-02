Home / World News / China locks down area around world's largest iPhone factory after Covid spike

China locks down area around world's largest iPhone factory after Covid spike

world news
Updated on Nov 02, 2022 11:24 AM IST

Covid In China: The lockdown will last until Nov. 9, the local government said in a statement posted to its WeChat account.

Covid In China: A woman carrying an umbrella walks past the logo of Foxconn.(Reuters)
Covid In China: A woman carrying an umbrella walks past the logo of Foxconn.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

China ordered a seven-day lockdown of the area around Foxconn technology group’s main plant in Zhengzhou- the world’s largest iPhone factory. The lockdown which will last till November 9 was put in place after Covid cases in Zhengzhou jumped to 359 for Tuesday, up from 95 the day before.

No vehicles are allowed to operate except for those carrying necessities, the local government said adding that all people except Covid-prevention volunteers and essential workers "must not leave their residences except to receive Covid tests and emergency medical treatment".

Read more: Video: Workers flee China's Covid lockdown at world's biggest iPhone factory

In videos shared widely on social media, people were seen breaking out of Foxconn's facility. Several employees were complaining of poor conditions and having to flee the factory on foot to avoid Covid transport curbs.

The lockdown reflects China's zero Covid approach to stamping out outbreaks and is likely to further disrupt Foxconn’s main operations base. Foxconn- the Taiwanese company forced some of its 200,000 staff into quarantine and pushed others to flee the facility.

The lockdown will complicate efforts to recruit and bring in new staff as well as ship production materials to keep operations going.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
china
china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out