e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / China reports 22 coronavirus cases, sixth day without local transmission

China reports 22 coronavirus cases, sixth day without local transmission

All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the sixth straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.

world Updated: Aug 22, 2020 07:39 IST
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Beijing
China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, up from 23 a day earlier.
China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, up from 23 a day earlier.(HT Photo)
         

China reported 22 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug. 21, same as a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

All 22 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the sixth straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.

China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, up from 23 a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 84,939 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

tags
top news
Covid-19 toll on MSMEs: 3 in 4 at below half capacity
Covid-19 toll on MSMEs: 3 in 4 at below half capacity
Virus spreads in aircraft but transmission risk low: Study
Virus spreads in aircraft but transmission risk low: Study
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
In 3 months, 430 more CATS ambulances put on Covid duty, cuts response time
In 3 months, 430 more CATS ambulances put on Covid duty, cuts response time
IB staffer murder: Court summons Tahir Hussain, nine others to stand trial
IB staffer murder: Court summons Tahir Hussain, nine others to stand trial
Galaxy M51, Samsung’s 7,000mAh battery phone to launch in India soon
Galaxy M51, Samsung’s 7,000mAh battery phone to launch in India soon
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
‘MS told me in advance that Kamran Akmal would be bowled’
Covid update: Mask-free Beijing; ECI’s poll guidelines; IPL teams land in UAE
Covid update: Mask-free Beijing; ECI’s poll guidelines; IPL teams land in UAE
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In