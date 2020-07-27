China reports 61 fresh Covid-19 cases

world

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 08:25 IST

China reported 61 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 26, up from 46 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday.

Of the new infections, 41 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, 14 were in the northeastern province of Liaoning and two in northeastern province of Jilin, while the remaining four were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 44 new asymptomatic patients, down from 68 a day earlier.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 83,891 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.