China warns ‘third parties’ as vessel docks in Sri Lanka amid India's concerns
Despite concerns from India and the US about its alleged spying activities, Chinese vessel Yuan Wang 5 bristling with antennas and communication gear docked at Sri Lanka's Chinese-run port of Hambantota on Tuesday.
Responding to the latest development, China, without mentioning India or the US, said its scientific research activities are in accordance with international law and should not be interfered with by "third parties”.
“China's scientific research vessel Yuan Wang 5 arrived at Hambantota port in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Several senior Sri Lankan officials, including representatives of the president, attended the welcoming ceremony hosted by Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong,” state media Global Times quoted a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.
"After docking, Yuan Wang 5 will take some time to complete the necessary resupply. Its scientific research activities are in accordance with international law and common practice and should not be interfered with by third parties,” he added.
India had opposed the docking of the Yuan Wang 5, which analysts describe as a high-tech ship for tracking objects in space, as it fears China could use the port, near the main Asia-Europe shipping route, as a military base.
Sri Lanka, which needs the support of both India and China as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades, initially granted the ship permission for a five-day replenishment stay in Hambantota, from August 11.
It later asked China to delay the vessel's arrival, citing the need for more consultations.
Yuan Wang 5 will now berth for only three days to stock up on fuel, food and other essentials, said an official at the port who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
A Sri Lankan government minister said the island nation was working to ensure there was no friction between friendly countries.
"India had raised concerns and Sri Lanka requested a delay in the ship’s docking until discussions could be had to resolve these issues," media minister Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.
"Even before this there have been ships from the US, India and other countries coming to Sri Lanka. We have allowed these ships to come. In the same way, we have allowed the Chinese ship to dock."
(With inputs from agencies)
-
German fighter jets in Indo-Pacific for first time amid tension with China
Thirteen German military aircraft were on their way to Australia on Tuesday as Germany looks to strengthen its presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid growing tensions with China. The six Eurofighters and seven military transport aircraft were due to land in Singapore on Tuesday before travelling on to Australia under the mission dubbed Rapid Pacific 2022.
-
China unveils new perks aimed at boosting slowing birth rate
The policy guidelines issued by the National Health Commission Tuesday urge both the central and provincial governments to increase spending on reproductive health and improve childcare services nationwide.
-
Ex-SL Navy chief lobbied for Chinese spy ship docking at Hambantota Port
The Chinese satellite and intercontinental ballistic missile tracker strategic support ship Yuan Wang 5 under the guise of Marine Scientific Research Vessel was allowed by the Sri Lankan government to dock at Hambantota Port, leased to Beijing for 99 years, at 4.00 am this morning. This ship will be at the Chinese port till August 21.
-
Bus-oil tanker crash leaves 20 dead in Pakistan's Punjab province
At least 20 people were burnt alive in a collision between a passenger bus and an oil tanker in Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday, rescue officials said, the second major road accident in the province in three days. The accident occurred on a motorway in Multan, some 350 kms from Lahore, reportedly because of overspeeding, police said. Traffic remained suspended on the motorway for several hours after the accident.
-
Canada’s political leadership extends greetings as India’s Independence Day celebrations held
There was widespread celebration of India's Independence Day in Canada on Monday as the iconic Niagara Falls was illuminated in the hues of the tricolour and Indigenous representatives joined festivities in British Columbia. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau joined “to celebrate this milestone anniversary”, 75 years after India gained Independence. The Niagara Falls was illuminated late on Monday night to mark the celebrations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics