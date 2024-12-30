China’s new bullet train prototype sets global speed record at 450 km/h in test run

China on Sunday unveiled a high-speed bullet train prototype, whose manufacturer claimed to have set a new global record with a top speed of 450 kilometres being recorded in test runs. China’s high-speed rail network spans over 46,000 kilometres(X/@XHNews)

The CR450, developed by China State Railway Group Co (China Railway), surpassed its predecessor, the CR400 Fuxing, which operates at a maximum speed of 350 km/h, making it the world’s fastest high-speed train, according to official media cited in a news agency PTI report.

During test runs, the CR450 prototype was reportedly able to hit key metrics, including operational speed, energy efficiency, interior noise levels, and braking distance, setting new international benchmarks. The new model aims to revolutionize domestic travel by reducing journey times and enhancing overall connectivity across the country.

It is significantly faster than the CR400 Fuxing high-speed rail (HSR) currently in service, which operates at speeds of 350 kmph, a report by state-run Xinhua said.

With China’s high-speed rail network already spanning over 46,000 kilometres, the introduction of the CR450 is expected further streamline transportation between major cities.

China's high-speed rail network

While the country’s high-speed rail system has yet to turn a profit on a national scale, it is credited with playing a key role in China’s economic growth, boosting industrial development, and facilitating regional connectivity.

According to internal surveys cited in the PTI report, the Beijing-Shanghai train service was the most profitable, while the networks in other cities have yet to turn lucrative.

China Railway will arrange a series of line tests for the prototypes and optimise technical indicators to ensure the CR450 enters commercial service as soon as possible, Xinhua said.

Xinhua said the new prototypes are two CR450 models: the CR450AF and the CR450BF, both featuring an eight-car formation with four powered and four non-powered carriages, according to CRRC Corporation Limited (CRRC), China's leading train maker.

The trains are equipped with an advanced, multi-level emergency braking system and over 4,000 sensors for the real-time monitoring of key systems, including car body, high-voltage pantograph, train control and fire detection systems.