Christian man accused of blasphemy, jumps off FIA building in Pakistan: Report

A Christian man accused of blasphemy in Pakistan reportedly jumped off the fourth floor of the building of an investigation agency in Lahore, according to officials.

Sajjad Masih, 28, who has been in critical condition at Mayo Hospital, said the FIA had called him to their headquarters at Regal Chowk to record statement. He said the officials allegedly tortured him and snatched his mobile phone.

“They asked me to abuse myself, but I refused to do so. Later, they asked me to sexually assault my cousin, but I remained silent and jumped from the building,” he said.

An FIA spokesman, however, rejected the allegation, saying the suspect was called for inquiry because he was a member of the Facebook group allegedly involved in sharing blasphemous material.

“The suspect was asked to unlock his mobile phone. He got panicky and jumped from the building. No one even had touched him (suspect),” the spokesperson added.

According to doctors, Masih had life changing injuries. “He has multiple fractures on his legs, ribs and jaw. However, his condition is out of danger,” the doctors said.

Police had arrested Masih a few days ago after the activists of Tehreek-e-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYRA) and other religious parties gathered in Shahdara area and surrounded the Christian families living over there demanding producing him before them.

Police stopped them from entering the Christian colony and arrested Masih and shifted him at undisclosed location.

Later police handed Masih over to FIA. Maish is accused of posting blasphemous content about Muslim’s holy places on his Facebook account.

A senior FIA official told PTI that the agency had suspended two officials for their negligence in the matter.

“A inquiry has been initiated against four officials. If found guilty punitive action will be taken against them,” he said.