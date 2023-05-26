Colorado National Guard to commemorate Memorial Day with F-16 flyovers

The Colorado National Guard will conduct a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons flyovers across the state on Monday, honouring Memorial Day and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country​​. (ALSO READ: The role of African Americans in Memorial Day's birth: Uncovering the contested origins) Colorado National Guard flyovers(Representative Image)

A Century of Aviation in Colorado

This year's flyovers also celebrate a significant milestone - the Colorado National Guard's 100 years of aviation in the state. From biplanes to F-16s, the Colorado Air National Guard has been a pioneer in leveraging aviation for state and national defence, continually adapting and innovating to remain "Always Ready, Always There"​​.

Memorial Day Flyovers: Tradition and Training

Flyovers have become a tradition during patriotic holidays, demonstrating commitment and support to the community, state, and nation, as well as showcasing the air power of the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Air National Guard​​.

These flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers, serving as training for pilots. The 140th Wing of the Colorado Air National Guard flies and maintains the F-16C+ Fighting Falcon aircraft under the Air Combat Command, standing alert 24/7 to protect the central U.S. from airborne threats​​.

Where to Watch

The flyovers are expected to occur between 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Monday, with the F-16 Falcons visible over several locations including Denver, Boulder, Brighton, Thornton, Parker, and Monte Vista​, 9news reports. Specific events approved to receive a flyover include the Bolder Boulder Memorial Day Tribute in Boulder and the Adams County Veterans Memorial Grand Opening in Brighton, among others​​.

Looking to the Future

As the Colorado Air National Guard looks to the future, there is anticipation about potential transitions from the current F-16s to F-35s or F-15EXs. The 140th Wing is considering how to continue the strong tradition of aviation in Colorado, buoyed by a robust civilian aviation industry​​.

I was unable to find specific community reactions to the planned flyovers. However, this event is part of a wider tradition of Memorial Day observances, and typically these events are well-received as a show of respect and remembrance for those who have served their country.

