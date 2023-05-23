Memorial Day spoiler alert: Potential tropical disturbance stirs up Atlantic ahead of 2023 hurricane season

Even as the barbeque grills are being dusted off and picnic baskets are being packed in anticipation of the Memorial Day weekend, a different kind of stirring is taking place in the Atlantic. More than a week before the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters at the National Hurricane Center have spotted an early bird — a tropical disturbance — near the Bahamas. Fredricka Woods leaves white roses at a memorial on Workers Memorial Day to remember workers who have died or suffered illnesses or injuries on the job, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at PortMiami in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)

This unexpected guest, given a humble 10% chance of developing into a storm, appeared on the hurricane center's forecast maps on Sunday afternoon, promising a different kind of Memorial Day weekend spectacle.

"Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially kick off until June 1, our forecasters are on duty, ensuring your Memorial Day plans aren’t caught off guard," the hurricane center reassured on Twitter. "This weak disturbance near the Bahamas has a very low (10%) chance of introducing the Atlantic season ahead of schedule for 2023."

However, the Memorial Day weekend might not be all sunshine and rainbows. Despite the tropical disturbance being unlikely to steal the show, the overall atmospheric pattern over the southeastern U.S. is hinting at some stormy weather, according to AccuWeather forecasters. An extended period of unsettled conditions could very well be the uninvited guest to your Memorial Day outdoor activities.

"Regardless of whether disturbances in the pattern are linked to the tropics or not, impacts along the southern Atlantic coast could be particularly disruptive for outdoor activities in the days leading to and during the extended Memorial Day weekend," a reported quoted AccuWeather meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine.

Interestingly, storms making a premature entrance before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season aren't as rare as a turkey at a Memorial Day barbeque. In the past 50 years, 19 storms have formed before the season's official start on June 1, with a majority of these "offseason" storms making their debut in May.

"While hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1, a tropical system in May is far from rare," Johnson-Levine said. "Since 2010, a majority of years have seen a tropical depression or storm in the month of May, and this year might continue that trend."

So, as you make your Memorial Day weekend plans, keep one eye on the skies and one on the Atlantic. It seems the 2023 hurricane season might be coming to the party a bit early this year!

