CoreWeave bonds hit record lows as US election results raise data centre concerns

CoreWeave Inc.’s bonds tumbled on Wednesday, in some cases to new lows, after Democratic candidates in favor of slowing down data-center construction won a number of gubernatorial races, including in Texas.

CoreWeave shares and bonds fall after Democratic victories raise concerns over US data center construction.

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The AI cloud-computing provider’s unsecured debt due in 2031 was among the worst-performing among high-yield borrowers on Wednesday, trading as low as 79.5 cents on the dollar, according to Trace pricing data. Its obligations due in 2030 and 2032 also fell, and are hovering around prices widely considered to be distressed, with yields exceeding 15%.

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Deep Dive Why did CoreWeave bonds hit record lows after the US election results? Investors worried that Democratic election victories could lead to tighter scrutiny or slower approval of data-center construction. CoreWeave is exposed to policy decisions in Texas and other states where Democratic governors-elect have called for slowing development. How low did CoreWeave’s bonds fall, and what were their yields? CoreWeave’s unsecured bonds due in 2031 traded as low as 79.5 cents on the dollar. Its bonds due in 2030 and 2032 were also near levels widely considered distressed, with yields above 15%. Could a data-center construction moratorium in Texas affect CoreWeave? It could create concern for the company because CoreWeave is exposed to policy choices in Texas. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has called for an immediate moratorium on new data-center development.

CoreWeave is among the companies exposed to policy choices in Texas, where Gina Hinojosa ousted incumbent Greg Abbott to become the first Democratic governor of the Lone Star State in more than three decades. She has repeatedly called for an immediate moratorium on data center development.

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{{^usCountry}} Other governors-elect, including Democrats Amy Acton in Ohio and Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, have also advocated for slowing down data-center construction when campaigning in recent months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other governors-elect, including Democrats Amy Acton in Ohio and Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia, have also advocated for slowing down data-center construction when campaigning in recent months. {{/usCountry}}

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CoreWeave’s surging borrowing costs sent a shudder across markets last month, as traders raced to assess whether speculative-grade companies leveraged to the artificial-intelligence buildout could withstand higher interest rates.

CoreWeave shares fell 7.2% to $49.85 at 10:24 a.m. in New York, on track to close at the lowest level since May 2025.