Trump Media stock plunges 11% to record low after Democrats win Congress, wiping $73 million off Trump's fortune

The stock hit an all-time intraday low of $5.23 per share, falling below its previous record low of $5.40, which it had touched last week, Forbes reported.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Trump's social media platform Truth Social, fell more than 11% shortly after the US stock market opened on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump lost $73 million from his estimated $6.5 billion fortune on Wednesday morning after Democrats won control of both houses of Congress in the November 3 midterm elections, Forbes reported.

What financial losses was Trump Media reporting before its stock fell?

What financial losses was Trump Media reporting before its stock fell?

The fall came as investors reacted to the US midterm election results, which gave Democrats control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Trump Media shares lose election gains Trump Media shares had gained around 5% during the November 3 trading session, before the election results became clear. However, most of those gains disappeared after Democrats secured victories in both chambers of Congress, 24/7 Wall St reported.

Also read: Trump's tariffs, healthcare cuts face fresh scrutiny after Democrats' election sweep

DJT stock falls sharply in 2026 Trump Media shares have also suffered a major fall over the past year. The stock is down more than 55% in 2026, according to Forbes. Another market report put its year-to-date decline at around 60%.

The stock has fallen around 41% over the past month, showing the pressure on the company even before the latest election-related decline, 24/7 Wall St reported.

Trump Media reports $238 million loss Trump Media was already facing financial pressure before Wednesday's stock market fall. The company reported a net loss of $238.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, against revenue of just $1.7 million, InvestorsHub reported.

A large part of the reported loss came from $190.4 million in unrealised losses on digital assets and equity securities. The company also reported $25.6 million in legal expenses, InvestorsHub reported.