e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Coronavirus found on frozen seafood in China

Coronavirus found on frozen seafood in China

Authorities in China have found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood that arrived from the port city of Dalian, which recently battled a surge of cases, a local government said on Tuesday.

world Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:01 IST
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Beijing
The virus was found on the outer packaging of frozen seafood bought by three companies in Yantai, a port city in eastern Shandong province.
The virus was found on the outer packaging of frozen seafood bought by three companies in Yantai, a port city in eastern Shandong province. (AFP photo)
         

Authorities in China have found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood that arrived from the port city of Dalian, which recently battled a surge of cases, a local government said on Tuesday.

The virus was found on the outer packaging of frozen seafood bought by three companies in Yantai, a port city in eastern Shandong province.

The Yantai city government said in a statement the seafood was from an imported shipment that landed at Dalian but did not say where it originated.

In July, customs officers in Dalian, a major port in the northeastern province of Liaoning, found the coronavirus in the packaging of frozen shrimps imported from Ecuador, and China then suspended imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have emerged in a market that sold seafood and wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

It has since spread around the world, with some new cases brought back into China from returning travellers.

Some of the seafood that the three Yantai companies bought had been processed for export, while the rest had been kept in cold storage and has not entered the market, the Yantai government said.

When asked if any of the processed seafood had been exported, a member of staff at a coronavirus outbreak response unit in Yantai declined to elaborate, referring Reuters to the Yantai city government statement.

Authorities had sealed off the goods, the city government said. Everyone who handled the goods was under quarantine and have tested negative for the coronavirus, it said.

The latest outbreak of coronavirus in Dalian city started in late July, with the first case working at a seafood processing company. By Aug. 9, Dalian has reported a total of 92 cases.

tags
top news
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Real battle is to save democracy in country: Ashok Gehlot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Have no animosity, no ill will towards the CM: Sachin Pilot
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In