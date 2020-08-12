e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine update: All about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ and its availability

Covid-19 vaccine update: All about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ and its availability

Russian business conglomerate Sistema has said it expects to put the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, into mass production by the end of the year.

world Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Russian President Vladimir Putin claims the vaccine offers “sustainable immunity” against Covid-19.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claims the vaccine offers “sustainable immunity” against Covid-19.(AFP)
         

Ever since Russia dropped the bombshell announcement of giving a regulatory approval for the “Sputnik V” vaccine for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the development has been met by scepticism. One of the biggest concerns is that the approval comes before the completion of human trials. Russia was yet to start a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a Phase III trial, which is normally considered an essential precursor to a regulatory approval.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claims the vaccine offers “sustainable immunity” against Covid-19. He said one of his daughters had received the inoculation and felt better.

Also read: ‘Need to assess if Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective’ - AIIMS Director

Experts say the lack of published data on Russia’s vaccine have left scientists, health authorities and the public in the dark. There exists little clarity about how the vaccine is made and details on safety, immune response and whether it can prevent Covid-19 infection, news agency Reuters reported.

Top US infectious disease official Dr Anthony Fauci said he had not heard of any evidence that the vaccine was ready for widespread use.

Also read: Has 3rd Covid-19 curve flattening begun?

Russian business conglomerate Sistema has said it expects to put the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, into mass production by the end of the year.

According to Russian government officials, the vaccine will be first administered to medical personnel, and then to teachers, on a voluntary basis at the end of this month or in early September. Mass roll-out in Russia is expected to start in October.

The vaccine is administered in two doses and consists of two serotypes of a human adenovirus, each carrying an S-antigen of the new coronavirus, which enter human cells and produce an immune response. The platform used for the vaccine was developed by Russian scientists over two decades and had formed the basis for several vaccines in the past, including those against Ebola.

tags
top news
‘Friends who had gone away are back, will work together’: Ashok Gehlot
‘Friends who had gone away are back, will work together’: Ashok Gehlot
May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter
May God do whatever is best for him: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
Bengaluru violence: 3 dead, over 100 arrested after arson, stone-pelting
‘Krishna was born in jail today, you want bail?’: CJI to convict
‘Krishna was born in jail today, you want bail?’: CJI to convict
Battling Covid-19: Countries with highest number of cases and deaths
Battling Covid-19: Countries with highest number of cases and deaths
Coronavirus: Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
Coronavirus: Has 3rd curve flattening begun?
LIVE: Puducherry’s Covid-19 tally nearing 6,400; death toll at 96
LIVE: Puducherry’s Covid-19 tally nearing 6,400; death toll at 96
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru Violence

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In