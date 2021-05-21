Home / World News / Covid-19 herd immunity may be unrealistic: South African experts
world news

Covid-19 herd immunity may be unrealistic: South African experts

Van der Heever also expressed concern about the late discovery that Covid-19 was an airborne virus.
PTI | , Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Van den Heever was speaking on an expert panel hosted by leading managed care provider and medical scheme administrator Agility Health.(PTI Photo)

Achieving herd immunity against the Covid-19 may be unrealistic due to the mutations of the virus that causes it, South African experts have said, as they called for long-term vaccination strategies amid uncertainty about current vaccine efficacy.

“Many governments are targeting herd immunity, but it is unachievable in the same way it is unachievable for flu,” said Professor Alex van den Heever, health and social security systems specialist of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) School of Governance.

Van den Heever was speaking on an expert panel hosted by leading managed care provider and medical scheme administrator Agility Health.

The other panellists were virology expert Prof Sim Mayaphi and clinical pharmacology expert Dr Jacques Snyman.

“If we are vaccinated this year, this could mean we don’t necessarily have immunity for the strains that emerge next year,” said Snyman.

“Various vaccines are targeting various sites of the virus. That particular antibody will only be effective as long as that part of the virus has not mutated.

“The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines are only partially effective, but they reduce the likelihood and severity of illness,” he added.

Snyman said nobody knew whether the current vaccines would protect in the future.

“The next strain may not be affected by the antibodies we have vaccinated for. It is therefore likely that long-term vaccination strategies will be required,” Snyman said.

Mayaphi, who is head of the Department of Medical Virology at the University of Pretoria, said the pandemic had caught everyone by surprise, as he called for better planning to prevent the next pandemic.

“Surveillance programmes are needed to look at the animal-human interface of viruses and the prevalence of viruses in animal hosts to see if we can predict these viruses being transmitted from host animals to humans. We already have many examples of this, including Covid-19,” Mayaphi said.

Van der Heever also expressed concern about the late discovery that Covid-19 was an airborne virus.

“This poses the most extreme risk for a pandemic (as) it is the fastest (way in which) it could be transmitted.

“That is the one that is going to overrun testing and tracing - it’s going to overrun border controls,” he said.

Data by Johns Hopkins University on Friday showed 3,431,904 deaths and 139,963,964 cases globally due to the coronavirus.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid 19 news covid vaccination coronavirus crisis coronavirus vaccine coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP