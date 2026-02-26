Cuba motorboat shooting: First details on four killed after Florida vessel fired on; sparks maritime security fears
Cuban authorities fired upon a speedboat registered in Florida, killing four on board and injuring six, they announced in an official statement on social media.
Cuban authorities on Wednesday opened fire on a speedboat registered to Florida, killing four and injuring six, authorities announced in a statement on social media.
Authorities revealed that the motorboat had the registration number FL7726SH and it approached one nautical mile northeast of the canal El Pino, in Cayo Falcones, Corralillo municipality, Villa Clara province.
Cuba and Florida are roughly 90-94 miles apart. “As a result of the approach of a surface unit from the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, with 5 combatants, to identify it, the vessel fired at the Cuban personnel, causing the commander of the Cuban vessel to be injured,” the statement from Cuban authorities continued.
They then shared the details on the suspects.
What to know about the people killed on board the vessel
Cuban authorities have shared that four people were killed on board the vessel. They have not identified the victims yet. It is not known whether the victims were American, though the vessel was registered in Florida.
Cuban authorities have identified the four killed as ‘aggressors’. They noted that the people in the speedboat opened fire and only then were fired upon. The wounded were evacuated and medical assistance was reportedly administered.
“As a consequence of the confrontation, by the time this information was closed, four aggressors were killed and six injured, who were evacuated and received medical assistance,” their statement read.
The statement from the Interior Ministry further added “In light of the current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its willingness to protect its territorial waters, based on the fact that national defense is a fundamental pillar for the Cuban state in favor of protecting its sovereignty and stability in the region. Investigations continue by the competent authorities for the full clarification of the facts.”
Cuba-US tensions
The unprecedented shooting comes at a time when tensions between Cuba and the US are heightened. The latter has virtually blocked all oil shipments to the island.
Moreover, US troops also captured Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro, a key ally of Cuba, on the orders of President Donald Trump. The US State Department is yet to respond to the Cuba shooting news.
Cuban authorities have indicated that an investigation is ongoing to determine what exactly happened.
Reactions to Cuba motorboat shooting
While the situation remains developing, several people reacted to the reports of Cuba firing on a Florida-registered speedboat.
“It’s a speedboat. In the Caribbean. Close to Cuba. This might not be a deep sea fishing expedition,” one person said on X. Another added “How will this incident affect U.S.-Cuba relations and maritime security in the region?”.
A political commentator pointed out “Just curious how you all view this one since Trump has been killing people for allegedly carrying drugs on the open waters. Even if Cuba is lying, wouldn't Trump's own actions have normalized killing people without due process on the open waters?”.
