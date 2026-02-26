Cuba motorboat shooting: First details on four killed after Florida vessel fired on; sparks maritime security fears

Cuban authorities on Wednesday opened fire on a speedboat registered to Florida, killing four and injuring six, authorities announced in a statement on social media. Cuban authorities fired on a Florida registered speedboat. (X/@MarioNawfal)

Authorities revealed that the motorboat had the registration number FL7726SH and it approached one nautical mile northeast of the canal El Pino, in Cayo Falcones, Corralillo municipality, Villa Clara province.

Cuba and Florida are roughly 90-94 miles apart. “As a result of the approach of a surface unit from the Border Guard Troops of the Ministry of the Interior, with 5 combatants, to identify it, the vessel fired at the Cuban personnel, causing the commander of the Cuban vessel to be injured,” the statement from Cuban authorities continued.

They then shared the details on the suspects.

What to know about the people killed on board the vessel Cuban authorities have shared that four people were killed on board the vessel. They have not identified the victims yet. It is not known whether the victims were American, though the vessel was registered in Florida.

Cuban authorities have identified the four killed as ‘aggressors’. They noted that the people in the speedboat opened fire and only then were fired upon. The wounded were evacuated and medical assistance was reportedly administered.

“As a consequence of the confrontation, by the time this information was closed, four aggressors were killed and six injured, who were evacuated and received medical assistance,” their statement read.

The statement from the Interior Ministry further added “In light of the current challenges, Cuba reaffirms its willingness to protect its territorial waters, based on the fact that national defense is a fundamental pillar for the Cuban state in favor of protecting its sovereignty and stability in the region. Investigations continue by the competent authorities for the full clarification of the facts.”