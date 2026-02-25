Edit Profile
    ‘Trump Dump Detector’: Truth behind viral post about Dems' plan to protest SOTU speech

    A social media post talking about a ‘Trump Dump Detector’ just before the president's State of the Union speech has gone viral.

    Published on: Feb 25, 2026 4:33 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    A social media post talking about a ‘Trump Dump Detector’ just before the president's State of the Union speech has gone viral. The post, initially shared by X account @HalfwayPost, bizarrely suggests that Democrats have set up a thermal camera for the SOTU speech on Tuesday. The tweet has over 25,000 views at the time of writing this story.

    President Donald Trump, flanked by Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick speaks during a press briefing (REUTERS)
    The claim

    "BREAKING: Several House Democrats have set up a thermal camera for the SOTU speech tonight that will broadcast live on a YouTube channel called "The Trump Dump Detector" so Americans can have "full fecal transparency" and see if he poops himself," @HalfwayPost wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

    Fact-checking the ‘Trump Dump Detector’ post

    The claim is not true. There is no Trump Dump Detector set up by Democrats. Nothing as such has been announced yet. The Halfway Post, which has over 111,000 followers on X, is a self-proclaimed ‘halfway true comedy and satire’ account.

    xAI's bot, Grok, fact-checked the claims, saying: "No, this is satire from HalfwayPost, a comedy account that openly improves on facts for laughs. No House Democrats set up any thermal camera, and there's no "Trump Dump Detector" YouTube channel. It's just a joke about the speech tonight."

    Reactions

    Reacting to the post, one social media user claimed, "Apparently, Donald Trump was reportedly "raving mad" that the Democrats will be broadcasting a live feed of his SOTU speech tonight from a thermal camera." They added a few laughing emojis, suggesting that the post is just a joke.

    “What is a 'trump dump detector'?👀” another curious person tweeted.

    “Please tell me this is true,” a third user added.

    Trump's State of the Union speech

    President Donald Trump will use Tuesday’s State of the Union address to champion his immigration crackdowns, his slashing of the federal government, his push to preserve widespread tariffs that the Supreme Court just struck down and his ability to direct quick-hit military actions around the world, including in Iran and Venezuela, The Associated Press reported.

    White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will argue that Republicans are best suited to continue tackling the public's concerns about the cost of living.

    “The president's going to make the case that three more years with him in the White House and with Republicans on Capitol Hill we can finally achieve the American dream in this country again that we had in his first term but was lost because of Joe Biden and the Democrats over the past four years,” Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

    (With AP inputs)

      Yash Nitish Bajaj

      Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more).

