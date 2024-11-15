Delhi to US in under an hour? Musk's SpaceX might make it happen soon

Delhi to San Francisco, Tokyo to Delhi in under an hour in the near future? World's richest man and founder of rocket manufacturing company SpaceX, Elon Musk, might be able to turn this into a reality with a revolutionary earth-to-earth spaceship that will take a person anywhere in the world in an hour or less. A user got a response from Elon Musk on a video he shared of the earth-to-earth concept on social media.(X/@ajtourville)

While this may sound unbelievable or farfetched, the idea got Social media attention when a user got a response from Elon Musk on a video he shared of the earth-to-earth concept on social media platform X (formerly Twitter and owned my Musk), featuring how the spacecraft would carry out the ambitious plan.

"This is now possible," said Elon Musk responding to the video.

The post speculated that the project could receive Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval during a potential second administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, who won the presidential election recently.

Notably, Elon Musk is set to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.

What's the Earth-to-Earth concept

The Earth-to-Earth or interplanetary travel is an idea that the Starship spacecraft of SpaceX aims to accomplish. Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket – collectively referred to as Starship – represent a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond, as per SpaceX website.

World’s most powerful launch vehicle ever developed, Starship will be able to carry up to 100 people on long-duration, interplanetary flights, SpaceX claims, adding that it will also help "enable satellite delivery, the development of a Moon base, and point-to-point transport here on Earth."

As per the video Musk responded to, Starship will be able to take people from Los Angeles to Toronto in 24 minutes, London to New York in 29 minutes, Delhi to San Francisco in 30 minutes, Tokyo to Delhi in 30 minutes and New York to Shanghai in 39 minutes.

Elon Musk is a billionaire who cofounded seven companies apart from SpaceX, including electric car maker Tesla and artificial intelligence startup xAI. He is the current richest person in the world as per Forbes.