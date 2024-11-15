Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's DOGE kickstarts mass hiring spree with a twist; Here's how you can apply

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Indian-American biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have started hiring for their new upcoming Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). However, the twist here is that candidates need to have an X subscription to submit their resumes. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will co-lead DOGE under Trump 2.0 administration.

This comes just days after President-elect Donald Trump named them to lead the DOGE department.

According to Trump's statement, the pair will be co-leading the “Manhattan Project of our time” and will “dismantle” the $6.5 trillion federal government.

As DOGE now has its own handle on social media platform owned by Musk, the department made the announcement about hiring team members.

Here's how you can apply to become part of DOGE

For applicants, paying for a premium platform membership in order to submit their resumes is one of the prerequisites.

“We are very grateful to the thousands of Americans who have expressed interest in helping us at DOGE. We don’t need more part-time idea generators,” DOGE stated in a statement on X.

“If that’s you, DM this account with your CV. Elon & Vivek will review the top 1% of applicants,” it added.

In order to send messages to DOGE, users need to pay for a confirmed X account. One can get a verified account bypaying$84 a year for the premium level membership. However, it's unclear whether the position requires any particular training or experience.

“We need super high-IQ small-government revolutionaries willing to work 80+ hours per week on unglamorous cost-cutting,” the department stressed.

The salary for the position and the department's financing sources are likewise unknown.

Meanwhile, Musk in a separate post informed that it “will be tedious work, make lots of enemies & compensation is zero. What a great deal.”