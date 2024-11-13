18-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy's graduation speech goes viral ahead of DOGE job

American politician Vivek Ramaswamy's high school graduation speech has been going viral on social media after US President-elect Donald Trump picked him to lead the newly proposed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under his new administration. US President-elect Donald Trump on November 12, 2024, said Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will lead a so-called Department of Government Efficiency alongside US entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.(AFP)

In the video, an 18-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy addresses his classmates from St. Xavier High School in Ohio as he reflects on his journey at the institution. “How am I supposed to feel right now?” says Ramaswamy in the video, a quote users online have been associating with the politician as he reflects on his new role under Donald Trump's administration.

Ramaswamy reflects on his high school experience with his fellow classmates and wishes to live those experiences once again. He also speaks on the importance of looking back at one's journey and says, “The only answer lies in looking at our experience.”

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

Born to Tamil-speaking Indian immigrant parents in Ohio, Ramaswamy attended St. Xavier High School, a private, all-male Catholic college preparatory school in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated in 2003. Ramaswamy graduated from Harvard with an undergraduate Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology. He also attended Yale Law School, earning a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree in 2013.

Ramaswamy founded the biotech company Roivant Sciences, which focused on acquiring and developing underutilized pharmaceutical assets. Ramaswamy also authored Woke Inc, a book critiquing corporate involvement in America's social and political issues. He has been a critique of “woke” corporate culture and called for reviving American ideals.

The American politician gained prominence before the 2024 presidential election when he filed his nomination as the Republican presidential candidate. Ramaswamy has advocated for reducing the federal government's economic influence through policy deregulation.