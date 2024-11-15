Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy won’t get paid to lead DOGE? World’s richest man claims

Donald Trump recently announced that billionaire Elon Musk and former Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would jointly head the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The news took the world by surprise, and expectedly, people rushed to social media to share their reactions to it. While some praised this move by the President-elect, others were unhappy and voiced their criticism. Replying to one such post, Elon Musk claimed that he and Ramaswamy wouldn’t get paid for heading the department. Donald Trump announced that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will jointly manage the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE. (File Photo)

It all began with a post by US Senator Elizabeth Warren. Reacting to the news of the new department, she took a jab at Donald Trump, sarcastically questioning the need for two people to do the job of one.

“The Office of Government Efficiency is off to a great start with split leadership: two people to do the work of one person. Yeah, this seems REALLY efficient,” she wrote.

How did Elon Musk react?

Resharing the post, Elon Musk shared, “Unlike you, neither of us are being paid, so it is very efficient indeed. DOGE will do great things for the American people. Let history be the judge.”

Take a look at the share here:

What is the Department of Government efficiency?

In a statement on the social networking platform Truth Social, Donald Trump announced that this department was formed to "slash excess regulations" and "cut wasteful expenditures.” He further added that the efforts of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy would improve American lives.

“I am pleased to announce that the Great Elon Musk, working in conjunction with American Patriot Vivek Ramaswamy, will lead the Department of Government Efficiency (‘DOGE’). Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies - Essential to the ‘Save America’ Movement,” Donald Trump wrote as a part of his statement.