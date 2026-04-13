Did a call from Netanyahu to JD Vance change US-Iran talks outcome? Here's what we know

The Pakistan-mediated talks between Iran and the United States fell flat as the two sides failed to reach an agreement despite nearly 21 hours of discussions in Islamabad. However, a new factor in the peace talks has now come into focus. US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the failed talks in Islamabad, saying Tehran was unwilling to give up its nuclear ambitions. (Agencies)

At a press briefing, US chief negotiator and vice president JD Vance had announced that Washington had given its "final and best offer" to Tehran, but Iran refused. He asserted that the failure to reach a deal was "bad news for Iran" more than for the US.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the failed talks in Islamabad. In a post on Truth Social hours after the talks fell apart, he wrote, "The meeting with Iran began early in the morning, and lasted throughout the night — Close to 20 hours. I could go into great detail, and talk about much that has been gotten but, there is only one thing that matters — IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!"

ALSO READ | Hormuz Strait, nuclear rights: Iran blames ‘unreasonable’ US demands for failed Islamabad talks

Yet, Trump reiterated that Iran will "never" have a nuclear weapon.

Amid this blame game, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi reportedly had an entirely different reason for the failed talks.

According to an X post on Araghchi's handle, cited by Press TV, the foreign minister said that an alleged phone call from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Vance during the negotiations shifted the talks.

Noting that Iran is disappointed with how the US behaved, Araghchi also said, "Netanyahu's call to Vance during the meeting shifted the focus on US-Iran negotiations to Israel's interest. The US tried to achieve at the negotiating table what it could achieve through war."

ALSO READ | Deal was just ‘inches away’: Iran FM shares what happened in talks with US

Despite the report's mention of the X post, no such actual post was found on Araghchi's timeline.

However, the Iranian foreign minister's latest X post does hint at last-minute changes. He said, "In intensive talks at highest level in 47 years, Iran engaged with U.S in good faith to end war. But when just inches away from "Islamabad MoU", we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts, and blockade."