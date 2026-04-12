‘Bad news for Iran’: JD Vance as Islamabad peace talks fall flat with ‘no deal’

Have the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the flare-up between Iran and the US fallen flat again? The outcome of Pakistan-mediated Islamabad talks between Tehran and Washington that lasted for nearly 14 hours doesn't look promising as US vice president and chief US negotiator said in a press conference on Sunday morning that they are going back to the US ‘without a deal’ after the Iranians refused to accept American terms not to develop a nuclear weapon. Track latest updates on Iran-US talks in Islamabad Vance did not disclose the details of the high-stakes negotiations publicly, but asserted that the failure to reach a deal was “bad news for Iran” more than for the United States, as the US team headed back without a deal. (AP)

Vance did not disclose the details of the high-stakes negotiations publicly, but asserted that the failure to reach a deal was “bad news for Iran” more than for the United States, as the US team headed back without a deal.

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“We are not going to negotiate in public after we just did that in private for 21 hours,” Vance said at the press briefing.

The US-Iran war in the Middle East lasted for six weeks and was halted for two weeks on Tuesday after Pakistan-mediated ceasefire deal. However, the deal rested on shaky grounds after Israel launched deadly strikes on Lebanon saying the peace deal did not include Lebanon.