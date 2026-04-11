US-Iran war news live: High-level Tehran team in Islamabad for talks, JD Vance on the way
US-Iran war news live: In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!"
- 3 Mins agoIran internet blackout hits 1000 hours, ‘longest on record’
- 7 Mins agoIranian delegation welcomed by Pakistan's top leadership, army chief Asim Munir
- 13 Mins agoIran's Ghalibaf carries Minab victims’ pictures on Islamabad flight
- 25 Mins ago‘We have goodwill but no trust’ says Iran delegation in Islamabad
US-Iran war news LIVE: Iran struck a cautious tone as its delegation landed in Pakistan late Friday, making it clear that while dialogue is on the table, trust is not. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is leading the delegation said, "Our experience of negotiations with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of promise." On the American side, Vice President JD Vance is en route Islamabad and will be joined by Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff....Read More
Even as diplomacy unfolds, US President Donald Trump raised the stakes with sharp warning, saying that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open remains a top priority and insisted Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.
In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!"
‘Make or break’ moment, says Pakistan
Hosting the talks, Pakistan has acknowledged the difficult road ahead. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the negotiations as entering a decisive phase.
"A temporary ceasefire has been announced, but now an even more difficult stage lies ahead: the stage of achieving a lasting ceasefire, of resolving complicated issues through negotiations," news agency AFP quoted Sharif as saying.
"This is that stage which, in English, is called the equivalent of 'make or break," he added.
Iran's high-level team in Islamabad
The Iranian delegation includes foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, defence and security officials, economic policymakers, and lawmakers.
Pointing to earlier attacks during ongoing talks, Ghalibaf said: “They attacked us twice in the middle of the negotiations. We have goodwill but no trust,” news agency ANI reported.
In a poignant moment, the speaker also carried images of victims from Minab aboard his official flight.
However, Tehran has reiterated that previously stated preconditions must be met. Officials have warned that failure to do so could derail the talks altogether.
Islamabad peace talks
The Islamabad talks come against the backdrop of a fragile two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran – one that Tehran says also includes a halt to Israeli operations in Lebanon. While Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump has denied having any such arrangement.
Lebanese authorities report that over 1,950 people have been killed in recent weeks of fighting, with more than 350 deaths recorded on a single day shortly after the ceasefire took effect, reported AFP.
The Islamabad meeting is being seen as a critical attempt to convert this temporary pause into a more durable peace framework and bring an end to the prolonged West Asia conflict.
US-Iran war news live: Iran internet blackout hits 1000 hours, ‘longest on record’
US-Iran war news live: Iran’s nationwide internet blackout has now crossed 1,000 hours of near-total disruption, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks.
The shutdown, which began on February 28 amid US-Israeli strikes, has left most users in the country cut off from the global internet, with access largely restricted to the state-controlled National Information Network. Connectivity levels have reportedly fallen to around 1% of normal service.
NetBlocks says the ongoing outage has now entered its 42nd day, making it the longest internet blackout recorded anywhere in the world, reported Iran international.
US-Iran war news live: Iranian delegation welcomed by Pakistan's top leadership, army chief Asim Munir
US-Iran war news live: The Iranian delegation, led by Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has arrived in Islamabad ahead of the scheduled ceasefire talks with the United States.
According to Pakistan’s foreign office (FO), the visiting team was received by some of the country’s top leadership on arrival, including deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar, chief of defence forces and army chief Asim Munir, speaker of the national assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi
US-Iran war news live: Iran's Ghalibaf carries Minab victims’ pictures on Islamabad flight
US-Iran war news live: Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf shared a photo from his journey to Pakistan, carrying photographs of victims from the Minab incident aboard the official flight.
Posting on X, Ghalibaf wrote, “My companions on this flight.” The message was accompanied by the hashtag #Minab168.
US-Iran war news live: ‘We have goodwill but no trust’ says Iran delegation in Islamabad
US-Iran war news live: Iran signalled both caution and intent as its delegation arrived in Islamabad, with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterating Tehran’s deep mistrust of Washington even as talks with the American side loom.
Speaking to reporters upon arrival, Ghalibaf said past engagements with the US have repeatedly broken down.
"Our experience of negotiations with the Americans has always been met with failure and breach of promise."
He pointed to past incidents to underline the trust deficit: "They attacked us twice in the middle of the negotiations. We have goodwill but no trust."
The remarks, reported by Tasnim News Agency, came in response to recent comments by US Vice President JD Vance, as both sides prepare for high-stakes discussions.