US Iran war talks LIVE: Tehran signals no new talks after Islamabad negotiations collapse; Vance departs for US
US Iran war talks LIVE: “We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement,” Vance told reporters in Islamabad early Sunday, adding that Washington had clearly laid out its position, saying, Iran has "chosen not to accept our terms.”
- 37 Sec ago‘Diplomacy never ends,’ says Tehran foreign ministry after US talks fail
- 10 Mins agoIran flags gaps on key issues as US talks end without deal
- 24 Mins agoIran delegation leaves Pakistan after talks
- 33 Mins agoPakistan's Asim Munir, Ishaq Dar led ‘intense’ mediation
- 40 Mins agoTehran says ‘noone had expected deal with US in one session’
- 44 Mins agoWhat did Pakistan say after Islamabad talks failed?
- 46 Mins agoVance leaves Pakistan after Iran talks end in impasse
- 50 Mins agoIslamabad talks fall apart as war enters seventh week
- 1 Hr 8 Mins agoPakistan urges ceasefire commitment amid stalled talks
US-Iran war talks live updates: The United States and Iran failed to reach an agreement after 21 hours of high-stakes talks in Pakistan over the weekend, with Vice President JD Vance saying that negotiations ended without a breakthrough. “We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement,” Vance told reporters in Islamabad early Sunday, adding that Washington had clearly laid out its position. “We’ve made very clear what our red lines are… and they have chosen not to accept our terms.”...Read More
The negotiations, held in Islamabad, brought together senior officials from both sides, including US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, and a delegation led by Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf including foreign minister Abbas Araghchi.
The aim was to find a path to end the six-week war in the Middle East, but both sides walked away without agreement, according to Fars news agency, Iran is not planning another round of negotiations with the United States, a source said.
Islamabad talks end without breakthrough
A team of technical experts joined negotiators on Saturday in Islamabad, with talks focusing on key issues such as the Strait of Hormuz, a possible extension of the ceasefire, and phased sanctions relief, according to US and Pakistani officials familiar with the discussions, cited by news agency Bloomberg.
However, these discussions largely sidestepped the core trigger areas the Trump administration has repeatedly flagged before the full-blown Iran war.
‘Final and best offer’ from Washington
Vance stressed that the US had pushed for a firm commitment from Tehran on nuclear weapons.
“We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms,” he said, adding that Washington had been “very flexible and accommodating” during the talks.
“We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer. We'll see if the Iranians accept it.”
Iran blames ‘unreasonable demands’
Iranian state media offered a sharply different account, blaming Washington for the collapse of talks. According to Press TV, “excessive demands by the US prevented a framework from being reached,” with disagreements centred on “nuclear rights and control over the Strait of Hormuz”.
State broadcaster IRIB echoed that line, saying “unreasonable demands” from the US scuppered the negotiations.
“The Iranian delegation negotiated continuously and intensively for 21 hours… despite various initiatives… the unreasonable demands of the American side prevented the progress of the negotiations. Thus the negotiations ended,” IRIB said.
Tasnim News, citing an informed source, added that Iran “is not in a hurry for negotiations.”
Tensions high, atmosphere volatile
Officials described a tense and fluctuating atmosphere during the talks. “There were mood swings from the two sides and the temperature went up and down during the meeting,” a Pakistani source cited by news agency Reuters said, referring to the first round.
Notably, the Iranian delegation arrived dressed in black, mourning those killed in the war, including late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Strait of Hormuz, a sticking point
The Strait of Hormuz emerged as a central sticking point in the talks, along side the US' demads over nuclear weapons.
Vance said, “The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon.”
Tehran’s demands reportedly include control over the strait, transit fees, release of frozen assets, war reparations, and a broader regional ceasefire — including in Lebanon.
Washington, meanwhile, is seeking free passage for global shipping and limits on Iran’s nuclear programme to prevent the development of an atomic bomb.
Despite a fragile ceasefire achieved just a week earlier, the failure to secure a deal marks a setback for both sides.
US-Iran war talks LIVE updates: ‘Diplomacy never ends,’ says Tehran foreign ministry after US talks fail
US-Iran war talks LIVE updates: Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the discussions, which lasted up to 24–25 hours, were the longest in the past year, reported Tasmin news agency.
“These negotiations were held after 40 days of imposed war and were held in an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion. It is natural that we should not have expected from the beginning to reach an agreement within one meeting,” he said. “No one expected that either.”
“Diplomacy never ends,” he said, adding, “This tool is for protecting national interests, and diplomats must perform their duties both in times of war and peace,” the Tasnim report quoted him as saying.
He noted that while both sides “reached an understanding on a number of issues,” there were still “differences of opinion on 2-3 important” matters.
US-Iran war talks LIVE updates: Iran flags gaps on key issues as US talks end without deal
US-Iran war talks LIVE updates: Iran said its talks with the United States ended without an agreement despite some progress, citing unresolved differences on critical issues.
“We reached understanding on some issues, but on two or three important ones there was distance,” foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said after the discussions on Sunday, adding the talks “did not lead to an agreement,” reported Iran International.
US-Iran war talks LIVE updates: Iran delegation leaves Pakistan after talks
US-Iran war talks LIVE updates: The Iranian delegation departed Pakistan shortly after multiple rounds of negotiations, according to Mehr news agency, marking the end of the latest round of talks.
Their exit comes hours after US Vice President JD Vance left Islamabad at around 07:08 am local time, after no agreement was reached between Washington and Tehran.
US-Iran war talks LIVE updates: Air raid sirens sound after missile launch from Lebanon
US-Iran war talks LIVE updates: Air raid sirens were triggered in Palestinian occupied territories following a missile launch from Lebanon, Iran’s Press TV reported.
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: Pakistan's Asim Munir, Ishaq Dar led ‘intense’ mediation
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: Pakistan said its top leadership, including Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, played a direct role in mediating the latest round of US-Iran talks that ended without a deal.
In a brief statement after the marathon negotiations, deputy PM and foreign minister Ishaq Dar said multiple rounds of discussions were held over the past 24 hours.
“I, along with the Defence Forces Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides that continued through the last 24 hours and ended this morning,” he said.
He further thanked Washington and Tehran for accepting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal for a ceasefire and recognising Pakistan’s role as a mediator.
The Pakistan-brokered talks marked the first direct, high-level engagement between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: Tehran says ‘noone had expected deal with US in one session’
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: Iran has downplayed the collapse of talks with the United States in Islamabad, saying there was never an expectation of reaching an agreement in just one round.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the outcome was not surprising after negotiations stalled on Sunday.
"Naturally, from the beginning we should not have expected to reach an agreement in a single session. No one had such an expectation," he said, according to state broadcaster IRIB.
He added that Tehran remains engaged diplomatically, expressing confidence that contacts with Pakistan and other regional partners will continue.
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: What did Pakistan say after Islamabad talks failed?
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: Pakistan has called on Iran and the United States to stick to the ceasefire after their talks in Islamabad ended without an agreement.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said it was crucial for both sides to maintain the fragile truce.
“It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire,” Dar said.
He added that Pakistan will continue its mediating role and will keep facilitating dialogue between Tehran and Washington in the coming days, even as the latest round of talks ended in a deadlock.
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: Vance leaves Pakistan after Islamabad talks end in impasse
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: US Vice President JD Vance left Islamabad early Sunday after negotiations with Iran failed to achieve an agreement.
Vance boarded his government plane at 7:08 am local time, according to a Reutrs reporter travelling with him.
The exit comes after the US said Iran declined to accept its terms on curbing the development of a nuclear weapon, bringing the high-stakes talks to a close without a deal.
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: Islamabad talks fall apart as war enters seventh week
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: Talks between the United States and Iran in Islamabad collapsed early Sunday after 21 hours of negotiations failed to produce a peace deal, with Vice President JD Vance saying Tehran refused to accept Washington’s key terms.
Vance said, “The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” he told reporters.
The vice president added that he remained in constant touch with US President Donald Trump and senior officials throughout the high-stakes talks.
The collapse comes as the war enters its seventh week, with no immediate breakthrough in sight.
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: Pakistan urges ceasefire commitment amid stalled talks
US Iran war talks LIVE updates: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stressed the need to sustain the fragile ceasefire following the inconclusive US-Iran talks in Islamabad.
“It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to ceasefire,” the minister said, adding that any breakdown could further destabilise the region.