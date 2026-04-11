US-Iran ceasefire talks hit stalemate over Hormuz; Trump shares update after warships cross

Tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have reportedly stalled the ceasefire talks between the US and Iran. According to a Financial Times report, negotiations underway in Pakistan have hit a deadlock, with the status of the strait becoming a central sticking point. This comes as officials from both countries engaged in two rounds of negotiations and a third one is expected on Saturday evening or Sunday, Iranian state television reported. The Shenlong vessel was the first India-bound tanker to transit the Strait of Hormuz (HT_PRINT)

"According to information provided to the state TV correspondent by a person close to the negotiating team, another round of negotiations will likely be held tonight or tomorrow," state broadcaster IRIB reported.

FOLLOW: US-Iran war talks in Pakistan LIVE: Another round of negotiations likely tonight or tomorrow, says Iranian media

US warships cross Strat of Hormuz Amid the diplomatic gridlock, several US Navy ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday in an uncoordinated operation with Iran, an American official told Axios. The move marked the first such passage since the war began.

"This was an operation that focused on freedom of navigation through International waters," the official said, adding that the ships moved from east to west into the Gulf before returning to the Arabian Sea.

Read More: US forces start clearing mines from Hormuz Strait as talks on in Pakistan, Trump says ‘will soon be open’

The crossing has added to tensions, with Iranian state media reportedly calling it a violation of the ceasefire and warning of potential retaliation. However, a US official said Washington had received no such warning directly.