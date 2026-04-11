'Load up with best and sweetest oil': Trump's US crude offer after Iran stalemate

US President Donald Trump on Saturday claimed on social media that a large number of empty oil tankers, including some of the world’s biggest, are currently heading to the United States to load what he described as the “best” and “sweetest” oil and gas. He asserted on Truth Social that the US has more oil than the next two largest producers combined. US President Donald Trump asserted that empty oil tankers are on their way to load the 'best' and 'sweetest' oil. (AP)

“Massive numbers of completely empty oil tankers, some of the largest anywhere in the World, are heading, right now, to the United States to load up with the best and “sweetest” oil (and gas!) anywhere in the World. We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined - and higher quality. We are waiting for you. Quick turnaround!” he wrote.

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The remarks come at a time of heightened volatility in global energy markets, with tanker movements closely tied to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

As for Trump's claim of the US having "more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined", the data seems to suggest he is largely correct. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data projects that the country's total production of petroleum liquids would reach around 22 million barrels per day in 2026. That places the US on a par with, or even slightly ahead of, the combined production of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

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The US President has repeatedly framed energy as a strategic and economic tool during the ongoing conflict with Iran. In recent statements, he criticised the West Asian country for restricting tanker movement through the Strait of Hormuz, and warned that oil would continue to flow “with or without” Tehran’s cooperation.

Trump has also struck an openly transactional tone in his post, appearing to turn salesman by touting US oil to global buyers. His invitation to tankers and promising “quick turnaround” aimed to project American dominance in both volume and quality of crude, as global markets remain on edge amid negotiations.

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This post comes in the backdrop of earlier statements by Trump where he said he would prefer to “keep the oil” and “make lots of money” from conflict zones like Iran, describing himself as a “businessman first.”