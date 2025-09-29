Donald Trump likely to push Israel's Netanyahu on Gaza peace plan at White House meet

US President Donald Trump is set to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday for a crucial talk aimed at pushing a Gaza peace plan. Earlier this week, Netanyahu vowed to “finish the job” against Hamas while speaking at the UN. This will mark Netanyahu’s fourth visit to White House since the return of Donald Trump. (Reuters File)

This will mark the Israeli PM's fourth visit to White House since the return of Trump. The two leaders will address a joint news conference at 1:15 pm US Eastern time (10:45 pm IST) on Monday.

Trump likely to push for Gaza peace plan

Trump says that a deal is being finalised, following talks with Arab leaders last week. The deal will aim to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza, free hostages held by Hamas and disarm the Palestinian militant group. On Sunday, he hinted at a possible breakthrough, writing on his Truth Social handle.

"All are on board for something special, first time ever. We will get it done!!”

However, the Israeli PM seems reluctant to halt a military offensive in Gaza City, forcing thousands of people to flee in recent weeks.

Normally a staunch ally of Netanyahu, Trump has shown recent signs of frustration, with warnings to Netanyahu several times. Last week he warned the Israeli PM against annexing the West Bank and also opposed Israel's recent strike on Hamas members in the key US ally Qatar.

Meanwhile, the families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza have urged Trump to uphold his proposed Gaza ceasefire deal and to stand against any sabotage. "We respectfully ask you to stand firm against any attempts to sabotage the deal you have brought forth," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum wrote in an open letter to the US president.

The outcome of the meeting will likely depend on how much pressure Trump is willing to put on Netanyahu to accept a deal on which Israel and Hamas are not sold, said Natan Sachs, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

Sacha also said that “Netanyahu has a clear preference for continuing the war and defeating Hamas, but I don't think it's impossible for Trump to convince him otherwise."

Last week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Trump expressed optimism about the deal after meeting the Arab and Muslim-majority leaders. A reported 21-point, US-led deal has begun to take shape in recent days. This deal could involve the disarmament of Hamas, the release of all hostages and a ceasefire.

Some reports also claimed that Tony Blair, former UK prime minister, may be the possible leader of a transitional authority for Gaza under the US proposals.

The Gaza International Transitional Authority will be the body that will operate with the support of the UN and Gulf nations before eventually handing control to a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA).

During his speech at UNGA, Netanyahu firmly rejected the idea of Ramallah-based PA having a role in governing Gaza, which it did until Hamas seized power in 2007. He expressed skepticism that PA could ever be reformed.

He said that it is less likely that PA will change completely and accept a Jewish state, he told Fox News during "The Sunday Briefing" program.

The war in Gaza broke out in October 2023 after Hamas launched a terror attack in southern Israel, killing around 1,219 people, mostly civilians. However, in response to the Hamas attack, Israel's bombardment of the Gaza Strip has killed over 66,000 Palestinians, including women and children.