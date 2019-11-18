e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

Donald Trump says will ‘strongly consider’ testifying in impeachment probe

Nancy Pelosi suggested ‘that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing,’ Donald Trump tweeted.

world Updated: Nov 18, 2019 19:48 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he is ‘strongly’ considering answering a challenge from opposition Democrats to testify in his own impeachment investigation.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he is ‘strongly’ considering answering a challenge from opposition Democrats to testify in his own impeachment investigation.(REUTERS Photo)
         

President Donald Trump on Monday said he is “strongly” considering answering a challenge from opposition Democrats to testify in his own impeachment investigation.

After the speaker of the lower house, Nancy Pelosi, upped the ante by suggesting that Trump come forward to tell the “truth,” the Republican president said he was keen.

Pelosi suggested “that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing,” Trump tweeted.

“Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

tags
top news
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
‘Didn’t discuss Shiv Sena’: Sharad Pawar after talks with Sonia Gandhi
Avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen Glacier, jawans stuck under snow
Avalanche hits Army positions in Siachen Glacier, jawans stuck under snow
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
Ramdas Athawale hints at Sena-BJP compromise in Maharashtra
‘I dare you’: Paswan to Kejriwal over report on ‘undrinkable’ water
‘I dare you’: Paswan to Kejriwal over report on ‘undrinkable’ water
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 2 Delhi metro stations closed
In wake of JNU protest, entry, exit points at 2 Delhi metro stations closed
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
Watch: What PM Modi wants all MPs to learn from NCP & BJD
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News