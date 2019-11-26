e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

Donald Trump welcomes dog who helped catch Islamic State leader to White House

Baghdadi, an Iraqi who rose from obscurity to declare himself “caliph” of all Muslims as the leader of Islamic State, died last month by detonating a suicide vest after he fled into a dead-end tunnel as elite U.S. special forces closed in.

world Updated: Nov 26, 2019 01:08 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed an unusual guest to the White House on Monday - Conan, the military service dog who helped hunt down Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed an unusual guest to the White House on Monday - Conan, the military service dog who helped hunt down Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.(REUTERS)
         

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed an unusual guest to the White House on Monday - Conan, the military service dog who helped hunt down Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“This is Conan, right now probably the world’s most famous dog,” said Trump, flanked by his wife Melania, Vice President Mike Pence, Conan and a handler.

“We’re very honoured to have had Conan here and to have given Conan a certificate and an award that we’re going to put up in the White House,” Trump told reporters on the steps facing the White House garden.

Baghdadi, an Iraqi who rose from obscurity to declare himself “caliph” of all Muslims as the leader of Islamic State, died last month by detonating a suicide vest after he fled into a dead-end tunnel as elite U.S. special forces closed in.

Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command which oversees American forces in the Middle East, said previously that Baghdadi brought two young children into the tunnel with him. Both children were believed to be under the age of 12 and both were killed, he said.

“Conan is really a hero,” Pence said of the dog who was injured in the operation.

tags
top news
We are 162, say NCP, Sena, Cong in Maharashtra power parade
We are 162, say NCP, Sena, Cong in Maharashtra power parade
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
Governor Koshyari gave Fadnavis 14 days to prove majority in assembly
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
High turnout in Bengal assembly bypolls, BJP candidate allegedly assaulted
DGCA tells IndiGo efforts to fix Neo engines inadequate
DGCA tells IndiGo efforts to fix Neo engines inadequate
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Not horse-trading, NCP’s entire stable bolted: Governor’s office to SC
Trump welcomes dog who helped catch Islamic State leader to White House
Trump welcomes dog who helped catch Islamic State leader to White House
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ in conditioning drill
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
Watch: ‘162 MLAs’ take oath of allegiance as Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena flaunt strength
trending topics
Maharashtra GovernmentHTLS 2019Kangana RanautSSC CGL 2019PaytmAjit PawarDelhis air qualityKartik AaryanMaharashtra Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News