Donald Trump's ‘last warning’ to Hamas: ‘Accept hostage deal’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued what he called his "last warning" to Hamas, urging the Palestinian militant group to agree to a deal for releasing hostages from Gaza. US President Donald Trump walks out of the South Portico of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC, US, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025.(Bloomberg)

"The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well," Trump wrote in a post his Truth Social platform.

“I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”

News agency Reuters, citing Israel's N12 News, has reported that Trump has put forth a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas on Saturday.

Under the deal, Hamas is to free all the remaining 48 hostages on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel and negotiate an end to the war during a ceasefire in the enclave, according to N12.

An Israeli official, according to Reuters, said that Israel is "seriously considering" Trump's proposal but did not elaborate.

On Sunday, Israel's foreign minister Gideon Saar said that the war in Gaza could end if Hamas released the hostages and laid down its weapons.

His statements during a press conference with his Danish counterpart in Jerusalem come a day after Hamas reiterated its long-standing position that it would free all hostages if Israel agreed to an end to the war and withdraw its forces from Gaza City.