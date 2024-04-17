 Dubai rain: Flights, metro services disrupted. Check details before travelling | World News - Hindustan Times
Dubai rain: Flights, metro services disrupted. Check details before travelling

ByHT News Desk
Apr 17, 2024 05:22 PM IST

Dubai Metro services has been severely affected due to the heavy rain on Tuesday.

In the wake of floods caused by heavy rains in Dubai, Emirates airline has suspended check-in for passengers departing Dubai on Wednesday, April 17. The airline has advised passengers to check the latest flight schedule on the Emirates website.

A driver walks along a flooded highway after a rainstorm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday(Bloomberg)
A driver walks along a flooded highway after a rainstorm in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Wednesday(Bloomberg)

“Emirates is suspending check-in for passengers departing Dubai effective 08:00hrs on April 17 until midnight (00:00hrs April 18) due to operational challenges caused by bad weather and road conditions,” the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement to the Khaleej Times on Wednesday.

“Affected customers can contact their booking agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking. Passengers arriving in Dubai and already in transit will continue to be processed for their flights. Customers can expect delays to departures and arrivals and are advised to check the latest flight schedules on the Emirates website,” said the statement.

The heavy rains across Dubai have been triggered by cloud seeding, reported news agency Bloomberg. The UAE has been carrying out seeding operations since 2002 to address water security issues.

ALSO READ| Dubai rain: Airport flooded, India flights hit; schools shut, cars under water | Top updates

Impact of rains on Dubai Metro services

Metro services in the city have also been severely affected due to the heavy rain on Tuesday. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced scheduled maintenance at stations along the Red and Green lines on Wednesday, April 17. As a result, metro timing and operations at the stations will be impacted, reported the Khaleej Times

However, free shuttle bus services will be provided at affected stations to help passengers reach their destinations.

Check out the stations that are operational on the Red Line and the Green Line:

Red Line stations that are operational:

Centrepoint to GGICO

BurJuman to World Trade Centre

Jabal Ali to Expo 2020

Green Line stations that are operational:

Etisalat station to Abu Hail

Creek station to Al Ras

News / World News / Dubai rain: Flights, metro services disrupted. Check details before travelling
