 Dubai weather: Heavy rains lash UAE; flights canceled, offices go work from home | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dubai weather: Heavy rains lash UAE; flights canceled, offices go work from home

ByHT News Desk
May 03, 2024 11:29 AM IST

Dubai weather: According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), there may be a gradual rise in the temperature from Saturday onwards.

Days after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed flooding due to incessant rains in April, heavy rainfall returned to Dubai, with the MeT department issuing an ‘orange’ alert on Friday.

Vehicles drive along a flooded street in Dubai as heavy rains returned to the United Arab Emirates just two weeks after record downpours that experts linked to climate change. (AFP)
Vehicles drive along a flooded street in Dubai as heavy rains returned to the United Arab Emirates just two weeks after record downpours that experts linked to climate change. (AFP)

According to the weather forecast, there is a continued chance of light to moderate rain in the city, while potentially heavy rainfall is likely in some southern and eastern areas. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), there may be a gradual rise in the temperature from Saturday onwards.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Flights cancelled and delayed

Amid the incessant rainfall, several flights have been cancelled and delayed in and out of Dubai. Airlines including Emirates and Flydubai also issued advisories on Thursday informing passengers of delays. Sharjah-based Air Arabia advised passengers flying from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah to plan for additional travel time to the airport due to the weather conditions.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines also informed that their flight operations were affected due to bad weather in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi. Vistara and SpiceJet also said that departures, arrivals, and flights were impacted due to inclement weather.

Educational institutions shut, work from home for government employees

Given the poor weather conditions, the UAE government ordered the closure of all educational institutions and asked to conduct online distance learning classes till Friday. Government and private sector employees have also been asked to work remotely.

Also read: Amid scorching heatwave, a look at top warmest cities in India

The authorities have shut down parks and beaches and advised people to stay away from affected areas.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, UAE's disaster management authority reiterated the nation's readiness to tackle the upcoming weather conditions. “All relevant agencies are ready to tackle the anticipated weather fluctuations by implementing measures,” it said, reported ANI.

In mid-April, torrential rain had hit the UAE, causing widespread flooding around the desert country. The rain also forced Dubai International Airport to suspend operations for around half an hour.

(With inputs from agencies)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / World News / Dubai weather: Heavy rains lash UAE; flights canceled, offices go work from home
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On