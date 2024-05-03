Dubai weather: Heavy rains lash UAE; flights canceled, offices go work from home

Days after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed flooding due to incessant rains in April, heavy rainfall returned to Dubai, with the MeT department issuing an ‘orange’ alert on Friday. Vehicles drive along a flooded street in Dubai as heavy rains returned to the United Arab Emirates just two weeks after record downpours that experts linked to climate change. (AFP)

According to the weather forecast, there is a continued chance of light to moderate rain in the city, while potentially heavy rainfall is likely in some southern and eastern areas. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), there may be a gradual rise in the temperature from Saturday onwards.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Flights cancelled and delayed

Amid the incessant rainfall, several flights have been cancelled and delayed in and out of Dubai. Airlines including Emirates and Flydubai also issued advisories on Thursday informing passengers of delays. Sharjah-based Air Arabia advised passengers flying from Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah to plan for additional travel time to the airport due to the weather conditions.

Meanwhile, IndiGo airlines also informed that their flight operations were affected due to bad weather in Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi. Vistara and SpiceJet also said that departures, arrivals, and flights were impacted due to inclement weather.

Educational institutions shut, work from home for government employees

Given the poor weather conditions, the UAE government ordered the closure of all educational institutions and asked to conduct online distance learning classes till Friday. Government and private sector employees have also been asked to work remotely.

The authorities have shut down parks and beaches and advised people to stay away from affected areas.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, UAE's disaster management authority reiterated the nation's readiness to tackle the upcoming weather conditions. “All relevant agencies are ready to tackle the anticipated weather fluctuations by implementing measures,” it said, reported ANI.

In mid-April, torrential rain had hit the UAE, causing widespread flooding around the desert country. The rain also forced Dubai International Airport to suspend operations for around half an hour.

(With inputs from agencies)