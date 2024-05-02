Dubai weather LIVE Updates: Schools, offices shut; 13 flights cancelled amid heavy rain

Dubai weather LIVE Updates: A heavy downpour lashed the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following which an orange alert was issued on Thursday. A lightning storm with high winds swept across the oil-rich monarchy overnight, with more than 50 millimetres (two inches) of rain falling before 8:00 am in some areas, the National Center of Meteorology said....Read More

The fresh spell forced the closure of schools and many offices across the country, while as many as 13 flights were cancelled, and five were diverted from Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest by international passenger traffic.

On Thursday, little traffic was seen on Dubai's normally heaving, six-lane highways, and cars were abandoned on flooded roads near the sprawling Ibn Battuta mall.

However, according to UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the weather conditions are expected to be less severe than the recent downpour, that resulted in severe floods.

Earlier in mid-April, a record 259.5 mm of rain lashed the parts of Dubai, leaving four people dead, blocking major roads for days and forcing the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights.