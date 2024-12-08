EAM Jaishankar urges action to 'end deaths in Gaza', reiterates India’s commitment to Palestine

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while speaking on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, stressed that the primary concern is to stop the mounting death toll, and stressed the need for achieving an "immediate ceasefire," paving more humanitarian assistance, and facilitating the return of hostages. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Manama Dialogue, in Bahrain.(PTI)

He further reiterated India's continuous contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and asserted that the country will continue to do so.

Jaishankar was speaking at the 20th IISS Manama Dialogue panel on 'Whither Regional Strategic Cooperation', alongside Bahrainian Foreign Minister, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Czech Republic National Security Advisor, Tomas Pojar in Bahrain.

"Right now I think the issue is of the ceasefire, the issue is of humanitarian assistance, return of the hostages. The issue is the stopping of deaths. We have been contributing to UNRWA. We will continue to do so," he said.

"In recent years we have increased our contribution. We have supplied relief material, particularly medicines because we are a prolific producer of medicines. We have provided medicines to Gaza through Egypt, through the Palestinian authorities, separately to Lebanon, to the government of Lebanon," he added.

Jaishankar also highlighted the impending demographic crunch that will impact numerous societies worldwide in the next decade and emphasised that India is addressing this reality through migration and mobility partnerships established with several countries

"Yes, I do think that, in the next decade, the demographic crunch is really going to impact a lot of societies, some very unexpected ones. Today, when we look at power projection, you know, which country is going to be where a lot of this is a business in itself? The demographic variable is going to be increasingly critical because many societies are going to see a very, very sharp dip as early as the beginning of the next decade," he said.

"So, we feel it's a reality that needs to be addressed. Some countries like to do it as part of a formal multilateral or bilateral understanding. We have something called migration and mobility partnerships, which we have established, I think, with several countries now, many of them in Europe, Japan, and Australia," he added.

Further, the Foreign Minister noted that India is a supporter of the Abraham Accords, and affirmed hope that the 'I2U2' grouping will grow in the coming days.

'I2U2' is a strategic partnership group between four nations -- India, Israel, the US and the UAE.

"For us, when we speak about the region, the region is important itself, the society, the culture, the history, the civilization, the people. The 60 million who live in the Gulf, the 500 million who live in the MENA region beyond. And most of all, I think this region has had in history a great ideational impact on the wider world. And I think even today, a lot of what happens here and around here, I think resonates around the world," he said.

"There is a second aspect, which is, in a sense, the economic one, the resources, especially, but not only energy, including, I should say when we look a little bit beyond the horizon, non-fossil energy as well. I mean, this is going to be a crucial region(for green hydrogen, for green ammonia. It's going to be part of green corridors," he added.

External Affairs Minister called the Gulf region crucial for India and the wider world, stating that it has always been a 'bridge' between Europe and Asia. He talked about the region's importance in today's scenario.

Notably, the I2U2 Grouping was conceptualized during the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the four countries held on 18 October 2021.

Each country also has Sherpa-level interactions regularly to discuss the possible areas of cooperation.

I2U2 is aimed to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

It intends to mobilize private sector capital and expertise to help modernize the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar offered prayers at Shreenath Ji temple in Manama, describing it as a "true symbol of the longstanding friendship" between India and Bahrain.

Sharing the experience on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Started the day by visiting the 200-year-old Shreenathji Temple in Manama. A true symbol of the longstanding India - Bahrain friendship."

EAM Jaishankar arrived in Manama on Saturday to participate in the Manama Dialogue. He was received by Bahrain's Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

EAM Jaishankar is on an official visit to Qatar and Bahrain from December 6-9.