Elon Musk warns on population collapse: 'Civilization will die with...'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk had again expressed his concern over the "end of humankind". The Tesla CEO reacted to a post from the fan page @MuskUniversity, which featured a quotation from the billionaire that read: "If the alarming collapse in birth rate continues, civilization will indeed die with a whimper in adult diapers." Musk reacted to that fan page's question by tweeting "It's true".

Netizens were ready to weigh in on the businessman's most recent contentious remark. "Good morning, Elon - don't stress - humanity will survive. It has and always will until its intended journey. Don't stress," one wrote.

It?s true — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2022

Also Read | Elon Musk's mother reveals she sleeps in garage when she visits her son in Texas

One shared a graph showing a huge growth in the Earth's population since 1800, sarcastically adding: "Is it?"

The 50-year-old tech billionaire has been voicing his opinion on the matter for quite some time now, earlier in June he had termed population collapse as the "biggest threat to civilization". He argued that the narrative that people are not having kids because it is harmful to the environment is "total nonsense."

Read | Elon Musk's lawsuit against Twitter mentions India. Here's what Tesla CEO said

Earlier in May, his tweet saying Japan would "eventually cease to exist" without a higher birth rate triggered an uproar on the Internet. However, much of it was focused on the Japanese government for not doing enough to address the issue.

"At risk of stating the obvious, unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world," he said in a May 9 tweet. The post was in reaction to a report which said Japan's population fell by a record 644,000 to 125.5 million in 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON