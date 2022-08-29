Elon Musk's mother reveals she sleeps in garage when she visits her son in Texas
Elon Musk began unloading his real estate portfolio last summer after revealing he would give up all tangible assets to devote his life "to Mars and Earth."
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk recently revealed that she sleeps in a garage while she pays a visit to her billionaire son in Texas, United States. Maye Musk said, in conversation with The Times, "I have to sleep in the garage. You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site."
ALSO READ | Elon Musk's ex calls Mark Zuckerberg ‘wildly under-qualified’ to run Metaverse
While Maye didn't further elaborate on her unconventional accommodations, she noted to the publication that her son isn't interested in material possessions, New York Post reported.
Back in April, Elon Musk revealed he doesn't "even own a home right now," and stays "at friend's places."
Musk later tweeted that his primary residence is a rental from SpaceX, worth USD 50,000.
Elon Musk began unloading his real estate portfolio last summer after revealing he would give up all tangible assets to devote his life "to Mars and Earth."
"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," he tweeted in May 2020.
"Don't need the cash," Elon Musk tweeted in 2020. "Possession just weighs you down."
Currently, Maye, who shares three children - Elon, Kimbal and Tosca - with her ex-husband, Errol Musk, lives in an apartment in New York.
Speaking to the outlet, she also reflected on the "hard times" she went through after the end of her marriage with Errol. "For a long time after I left my marriage, I had a pain in my gut. I was so terrified about not being able to feed my kids," she said.
-
Indonesia: Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near Pariaman
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck West Sumatra near Pariaman, Indonesia on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said. The quake was at a depth of 11.9 km (7.39 miles), USGS said. Indonesian authorities had estimated the quake at magnitude 7.5, which struck its region of East Nusa Tenggara in the Flores Sea.
-
Manhunt on after US shooter kills 3 at 'random', sets house on fire
Police in the US city of Detroit launched a manhunt Sunday for a suspect believed to have shot four people at "random", killing three of them, authorities said. The Midwestern city's police chief, James White, told media that the first three victims -- two women and a man -- were found shot multiple times in separate locations around the city in the early hours of the morning.
-
Pak rejects Taliban claim that US used its airspace to kill Al Qaeda leader
Pakistan has rejected the Taliban's claims about Islamabad's airspace being used for the US strike that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in July. Acting Defence Minister of Afghanistan, Mullah Yaqoub, on Sunday said that illegitimate use of drones to patrol Afghanistan's airspace is a transgression of the country's borders. During the Press Conference, the Taliban's acting Defence Minister strongly claimed that US used Pakistan's airspace as a medium to enter and attack Afghanistan.
-
Pak journo booked for linking ‘disrespectful’ remarks about Islam to Imran Khan
A Pakistani journalist was booked for allegedly attributing "disrespectful" statements about Islam to former Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to local media. Rawalpindi police have registered a case against journalist Waqar Satti at RA Bazar police station on Saturday, Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday. The case was registered on the complaint of a cable operator, Chaudhry Nasir Qayyum, under Sections 295-A and 500 of the Pakistan Penal Code.
-
China monitors US warships transiting Taiwan Strait, first since Pelosi visit
Two US Navy warships sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the first such operation since the unprecedented Chinese military drills around Taiwan, held in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governed island earlier this month. Two guided missile destroyers - USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville - of the US navy were transiting through the Taiwan Strait, conducting a routine transit, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement on Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics