Empower inclusive Kabul to counter terror and enhance global security: NSA Doval

National security advisor Ajit Doval on Friday urged the participant countries at a dialogue with counterparts from seven other countries, including China, to enhance the capability of Afghanistan to counter the terrorism and terrorist groups which pose a threat to regional peace and security. Right to life, dignified living, human rights, and accessibility to assistance were among the priorities highlighted by the top security official.

Doval discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the region during a meeting of NSAs from Tajikistan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan and China, and highlighted the need to find constructive ways to ensure peace and stability in the Islamic Republic ruled by the Taliban. He stressed that the historical and civilisational relations with Afghanistan will continue to guide India’s approach.

He took the opportunity to make a point of how India has focused on infrastructure, connectivity and humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan over the decades. Following the Taliban’s takeover, India has already provided 17000 metric tonnes of wheat out of a total commitment of 50,000 MT, 5,00,000 doses of Covaxin, and 13 tons of essential life-saving medicines and winter clothing as well as 60 million doses of polio vaccine.

As reports on the rights of Afghan women continue to emerge, Doval highlighted the need for representation of all sections of Afghan society, including women and minorities. He said such a step would ensure that the “collective energies of the largest possible proportion of the Afghan population feel motivated to contribute to nation-building.”

“Women and youth are critical for the future of any society. Provision of education to girls and employment to women and youth will ensure productivity and spur growth. It will also have positive social impact including discouraging radical ideologies among youth,” Doval said at the meeting, according to people familiar with the matter.

He noted that India was and is an important stakeholder in Afghanistan and the special relationship with the people of Afghanistan over centuries will guide India’s approach.

“Nothing can change this,” he said.

Urging partners for collective effort, Doval said the countries can help the people of Afghanistan to build a prosperous and vibrant nation once again.

The meeting followed the 3rd Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi in November 2021.

