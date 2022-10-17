Home / World News / EU sanctions on Iran to include controversial morality police: Germany

EU sanctions on Iran to include controversial morality police: Germany

Published on Oct 17, 2022 02:13 PM IST

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: “Amongst those listed is the so-called morality police,” Germany said.

Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Iran Anti-Hijab Protests: A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death.(AP)
Reuters

Fresh EU sanctions on Iran over a crackdown on protesters will include blacklisting the country's morality police amongst others, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

"We will launch an additional sanctions package today that will hold accountable those who are responsible for the brutal crimes against women, youths and men," she told reporters as she arrived for a meeting with her EU counterparts in Luxembourg.

"Amongst those listed is the so-called morality police."

New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
