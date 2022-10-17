Watch: Athlete competes without hijab, defying Iran's diktat for female players

An Iranian climber was seen competing at an international competition without donning a hijab, in open defiance of the Islamic Republic's restrictions for female athletes. In a historic move, Elnaz Rekabi represented Iran at the Asian climbing competition finals in Seoul without covering her head amid anti-hijab protests in her home country.

Protests sparked in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 and have become one of the boldest challenges to Iran's rulers since the 1979 revolution.

In a historic move, Iranian athlete Elnaz Rekabi who represented Iran at the Asian Climbing Competitions finals in Seoul, competed without hijab, disobeying the Islamic Republic's restrictions for female athletes.

Demonstrators demanding the downfall of the Islamic Republic have continued at several universities, including in the cities of Tabriz and Rasht. The government has launched a major crackdown on the protests with heavy deployment of riot police.

In many places, the protests which have continue for a month now, turned violent as fire being lit at road intersections in several cities could be seen in videos widely shared on social media. Anti-government slogans have been heard in the demonstrations which have been dominated by women protesters.

