Iran says massive Evin prison fire killed 4 inmates, injured 61
Published on Oct 16, 2022 03:59 PM IST
Iran Evin Prison Fire: Four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire and 61 were injured.
AFP |
The fire that broke out in Iran's Evin prison in Tehran overnight killed four inmates and left 61 others injured, the judicial authority said on its website Sunday.
"Four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire and 61 were injured," Mizan Online reported, adding that four of the injured were in "serious condition".
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics