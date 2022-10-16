Home / World News / Iran says massive Evin prison fire killed 4 inmates, injured 61

Iran says massive Evin prison fire killed 4 inmates, injured 61

Published on Oct 16, 2022 03:59 PM IST

Iran Evin Prison Fire: Four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire and 61 were injured.

Iran Evin Prison Fire: Flames and thick smoke rising from the Evin prison, in the northwest of the Iranian capital Tehran.(AFP)
The fire that broke out in Iran's Evin prison in Tehran overnight killed four inmates and left 61 others injured, the judicial authority said on its website Sunday.

"Four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire and 61 were injured," Mizan Online reported, adding that four of the injured were in "serious condition".

