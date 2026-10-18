EU strongly condemns West Bank settler attacks on Palestinians, European diplomats

The European Union "strongly condemns" attacks by violent settlers in the West Bank, including against European diplomats, the bloc's foreign policy spokesperson said on Sunday.

Vehicles at the site where Belgium's foreign minister says masked settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank attacked Palestinians, Catholic representatives and Western diplomats and officials, in Taybeh, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 17, 2026. in this screengrab from a video. (Reuters)

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The statement came a day after Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian civilians, European diplomats and a French mayor in the occupied West Bank.

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"We take positive note of statements by several Israeli representatives who condemned the attacks but we expect full accountability as well as effective measures to prevent continued acts of violence and violent harassment against Palestinians, including during the ongoing olive harvest season, as well as against journalists," the EU spokesperson said.