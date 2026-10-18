US journalist, European diplomats attacked by Israeli settlers as tensions rise in occupied West Bank

Amid the ongoing tensions in the West Asian region, concerns have now been raised regarding the rise in Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank. As per the latest developments, a photojournalist from the United States and several European diplomats were reportedly attacked by Israeli settlers in the region. (AFP/Reuters) As per the latest developments, a photojournalist from the United States and several European diplomats were reportedly attacked by Israeli settlers in the region. US photojournalist attacked Following the reports of the increase in settler violence, the Trump administration stated it was "disturbed" by footage of Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine being attacked by Israeli settlers in the West Bank region. “We’re very disturbed by those images and what we’re seeing,’ said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, adding that the Trump administration has asked the Israeli government to “crack down on that stuff.” Addressing the incident, Washington Post Executive Editor Matt Murray said the attack took place on Friday morning (local time). In a statement on X, Murray added that Levine was attacked despite being clearly marked as "press". "She was clearly beaten. These are not partisan or risible statements, but indisputable. We urge a thorough investigation and accountability," the WaPo editor said in response to a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister's office, stating that it would not allow for the "demonisation of a law-abiding Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria.”

Condemning the attack, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called for a full investigation, arrest and prosecution of the accused settlers.

Heidi Levine, a photojournalist with the Washington Post, speaks to journalists at the hospital after sustaining multiple injuries during an attack by Israeli militant settlers on Palestinians harvesting olives, in Ramallah. (REUTERS)

“Attacking a female photographer is a despicable act of terror carried out by masked cowards,” Huckabee said, adding that it was a "dishonourable act of senseless violence.”

Earlier this month, AFP photographer Jaafar Ashtiyeh was also attacked while covering tensions over the olive harvest. The photographer’s camera was stolen by settlers, and the photographer was left with several fractured ribs European diplomats, French mayor also attacked In a separate incident, diplomats from France, Belgium and Poland were attacked by Israeli settlers in the village of Taybeh. An AFP report added that a visiting French mayor was also subject to the attack. Speaking to AFP, the 78-year-old mayor said masked settlers yelled defamatory comments about France and kicked and hit him with iron bars as he joined Palestinian olive farmers in the West Bank alongside top French and Belgian representatives in Jerusalem and Polish diplomats.

Masked people at the site where Belgium's foreign minister says masked settlers attacked Palestinians, Catholic representatives and Western diplomats and officials, in Taybeh, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (Reuters)